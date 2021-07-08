MPs launch inquiry into UK government’s ‘opaque’ handling of FOI requests

The UK government is facing a parliamentary inquiry into its handling of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests following a court case that exposed transparency failings.

The inquiry, launched by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) this Thursday, will examine whether a secretive unit in the Cabinet Office, known as the Clearing House, has broken FOI laws.

Conservative MP William Wragg, the chair of the House of Commons committee, said the inquiry was needed because “the perceived opacity of how the FOI Clearing House operates has the potential to damage trust in governance and transparency legislation. As a matter of trust, we felt it is something that must be addressed at the earliest opportunity.”

The committee pointed to a court case openDemocracy launched against the Cabinet Office in April, which demanded the release of information about how the unit deals with requests for information from journalists, campaigners and researchers.

“OpenDemocracy, who brought the case, accused the body of obstructing access to information they are entitled to seek under the FOI rules,” wrote the committee in a statement.

In his verdict, judge Chris Hughes said there was a “profound lack of transparency about the operation”, which might “extend to ministers”. He added that documents presented by Michael Gove’s department had “misled” the tribunal.