Is central Europe afraid of religious tolerance?

Many inside and outside of Europe consider nations of the Old Continent and their states to be secular if not altogether post-religious. Though it may be true, there is a curious phenomenon emerging in parts of it – regimes of governance of religion and practical politics related to them in a number of European countries, particularly in Central Europe, appear to be changing toward greater control of, if not intolerance toward, religion, or, to be more precise, certain forms of religiosity, foremost Islamic.

This paradox – putting religion center-stage in the domestic politics and national(ist) rhetoric by governments in some of the least religious nations – deserves a closer scrutiny. And this is what this piece is meant to do.

In July of 2019, Pew Research Center published a short piece by Jeff Diamant, called “Europe experienced a surge in government restrictions on religious activity over the last decade”, itself based on the Center’s report A Closer Look at How Religious Restrictions Have Risen Around the World, covering the period between 2007 and 2017. In his text, Diamant argues that “religious restrictions have in recent years become more common in Europe.” Though much of the purported increase in religious restrictions across Europe revolves around the bans on wearing religious clothing and symbols in public, bans on public worship and circumcision are also mentioned as elements of these restrictions. Unfortunately, although the original report, in its Government Restrictions Index (pp. 85-86), places some three dozen European countries in the category of “Moderate”, neither Diamant nor the original report discuss in any detail these purportedly increasing restrictions.

It would be misleading to argue that the claimed government restrictions on religious activity in Europe are related exclusively to followers of just one religion, namely, Islam; however, many, if not most, of them target Muslims also, who, in regards to their treatment by governments, often find themselves in the same basket as the so-called New Religious Movements and New Age Religions. This is certainly so in post-communist Central Europe, where fledgling Muslim communities (not exceeding several dozens of thousands), chiefly of immigrant background, have been struggling to institutionalize themselves and be accepted as just yet “another regular religious organization.”

Take, for instance, the law on religions in Hungary, which places hard conditions on newly formed religious collectivities wishing to be registered. Art. 14 of the law spells them out in the following manner: there need to be no less than one thousand full members; the religious collectivity may expect to be registered if “it has been operating internationally for at least 100 years or in an organised manner as an association in Hungary for at least 20 years;” and it is the Parliament which would vote on the decision to register or not to register such a religious collectivity. Entrusting the Parliament with such authority was almost immediately challenged in the Constitutional Court, which found the relevant parts of the law unconstitutional. However, unlike expected, rather than rectifying the law, lawmakers passed a constitutional amendment which transferred the contested provisions of the law to the country’s Constitution.