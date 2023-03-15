This meant that during the pandemic, while the nation clapped for them every Thursday, GOSH’s cleaners didn’t have guaranteed income provisions for sickness. “We complained when the pandemic started,” said Latif.

“They wanted to force us to clean Covid-19 patients’ rooms, which I stood against. I said we cannot clean these rooms. We don’t have sick pay. This is a risk. We can’t risk [our health] if we don’t have sick pay.”

Many outsourced workers do not have guaranteed sick pay. In the case of GOSH’s cleaners, this meant that if they caught Covid, they would have had to rely on the government’s statutory sick pay, which was raised to £94.25 a week (about £19 a day) and extended to include those self-isolating without symptoms in 2020.

In contrast, NHS employees who get sick are eligible for up to six months off at full pay.

The low statutory sick pay meant cleaners like Latif were forced to choose between going to work with Covid and losing money while self-isolating. Meanwhile, he said, the hospital management, who are mostly white, could “go off on paid annual leave, or paid sick leave”.

The workers also described feeling bullied and discriminated against by OCS management, as well as feeling overworked and being left without adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and uniforms.

Aminata*, another GOSH cleaner taking part in the claim, told openDemocracy: “If you have a problem, you go to the managers, you try to report [it]. The managers, they don’t listen. OCS, they don’t listen. The way they treat people [is] really… bad.

“When I say bad… [it’s] bad. Big people like us will be crying like children,” she says as she recalls an incident with OCS management that left her in tears.

In August 2021, following a campaign by UVW and threats of strike action, the cleaners forced GOSH to ditch OCS and employ them as in-house NHS staff.

Contracts for NHS staff are governed by the Agenda for Change (AfC) agreement which UVW says provides much better conditions than those offered to privately outsourced workers.

The cleaners say they expected their terms and conditions to be immediately brought in line with the AfC agreement, which entitles them to sick pay and holiday pay and brings their salaries up to £11.84 per hour from £10.75.

But it took GOSH 16 months to implement the cleaners’ new terms and conditions across the board.

UVW has accused the hospital of “unreasonable and unnecessary delays to bringing the cleaners to full NHS AfC rates”.