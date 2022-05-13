Abu Talib points at the mountain of waste on fire and the grey cloud of smoke that has obscured the blue sky over the Indian capital, Delhi. “Almost every summer [for] the last few years, this has been happening,” he says.

We are standing on the edge of an open drain choked with household waste in Ghazipur, to the east of the city. Plastic, paper, sanitary napkins and everything else is stuck in the water drain, preventing it from flowing as it should.

Ghazipur, one of Delhi’s three designated landfills, is supposed to deal with the waste generated by the whole city. Instead, it is struggling with its own.

In the early heatwave that has hit northern India with temperatures of 47℃, the area smells of rotten potatoes and rotting carcasses. Talib blinks furiously and covers his nose and mouth with extra layers of scarf to avoid breathing in the toxic air.

Talib has lived in Ghazipur since 1985, a year after the Delhi government decreed the area would be used as a landfill. But now, “it's not even a landfill, it has become Ghazipur’s dumpyard,” says Gaurav Paul, a waste management expert and regional operations manager at Plastics for Change, a non-governmental organisation. ”In a landfill, you treat the waste scientifically. In a dumpyard, you just keep piling [up] the waste," he adds.

Ghazipur reached its capacity to accommodate waste in 2002 but 2,500 tonnes continue to be dumped in the landfill every day. In 2021, the trash pile was slashed by 12 metres after it had grown to a 65-metre high “mountain of shame”, a strange topographical feature in Delhi’s flat terrain. On occasion – three times since March – the mountain catches fire, something experts say could be on account of increased amounts of methane generated by the towering pile of decomposing waste. If methane crosses a certain concentration, a fire is ignited. But it may not be as simple as that.

“In the beginning, there was no problem, but then in the last 10-15 years, there is stench, diseases, water problems, occasional fires and whatnot,” Talib said.