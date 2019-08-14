The international community must intervene on Kashmir

The President’s order

Despite the strength of the legal challenges, the Supreme Court’s overturning of the revocation of Article 370 seems unlikely. Since India’s independence, the Court has not acted as an arbiter of truth and justice for Kashmiris, and in recent years Modi’s ideological sway over the Court has become amply clear. The Court’s previous decisions vis-a-vis Kashmir, ranging from cases of unlawful detention to the death penalty, indicate the Court’s consistent position of eroding Kashmiri fundamental rights including the right to life, right to freedom of expression, and right to a fair trial. In declining the urgent listing of one of the petitions challenging the revocation, Justice Ramana offered a telling response: “Is UN going to stay the President's order or the Constitutional amendment?" Instead of imposing checks and balances on a draconian state, the Supreme Court has used juridical processes to erode and deny Kashmiri political and human rights, emboldening the Indian state to consolidate Kashmiri territory without upholding justice or the rule of law.

Senior advocates such as Rajeev Dhavan, public interest lawyers such as Prashant Bhushan, and leading legal scholars such as Gautam Bhatia have outlined the unconstitutionality of the constitutional changes to Article 370. However, the Chairperson of the Bar Council of India (BCI) expressed enthusiastic support for Modi’s unilateral action, issuing a press release to state that “this step could have been taken only by a bold, magnetic, daring, and unparalleled leader like Modiji,” and that it clearly illustrates his “wisdom, foresightedness, dynamism, and courage.” In response, 81 members of the Madras Bar issued a statement criticizing the BCI Chairperson and expressing concern over the undemocratic revocation of Article 370 and the repressive preventive measures adopted in J&K.

The legal architecture of occupation

In its recent statement that “all eyes are now on the Indian Supreme Court to fulfill its functions in defense of the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian constitution,” the International Commission of Jurists is seeking to hold the Indian judiciary accountable for upholding the rights of Kashmiris. But even if the Supreme Court overturns the revocation, J&K’s relationship to India would still be delimited by the constitutional logic of autonomy that has maintained the legal architecture of occupation for more than seventy years. Rather than reproducing this occupational constitutionalism, the challenge to the abolition of Article 370 must be advanced in the legal and political arenas of the international community.

The Kashmiri claim of the right to self determination is based on internationally-recognized political, legal, and human rights charters. The international community must intervene to protect the human rights of Kashmiris and ensure a political resolution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with people’s longstanding historical and political right to determine their political futures through a free, fair, and impartial plebiscite. International civil society actors must advocate for diplomatic intervention through international bodies such as the UN General Assembly, UN Human Rights Council, and European Parliament as well as with states that have been concerned with or have engaged with the region in the past.

Advocates for diplomatic intervention worldwide

International bodies have been taking cognizance of the human rights crisis in Kashmir. In 2018 and 2019, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued human rights reports unequivocally stating that India and Pakistan must respect the Kashmiri right to self determination in addition to ending human rights abuses, revoking impunity laws, and establishing an independent international Commission of Inquiry to investigate egregious abuses of power by the Indian military.

Special rapporteurs have expressed concern over a range of systematic human rights violations including freedom of expression and opinion, extrajudicial killings and torture . And in recent days, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a statement in response to the presidential order noting that the Kashmir issue is still governed by “international agreements” and urging India and Pakistan to “refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

UN bodies and other international actors have a vital role to play, and they must act with conscience to protect the fundamental human rights of Kashmiris. The Modi administration’s unilateral action on this bilateral dispute -- one that has historically been recognized as a matter of great concern to the entire global community -- highlights the urgency of international interventions on Kashmir, regardless of the outcome of the legal challenges proceeding in the Supreme Court. A besieged Kashmiri population urgently needs international remedies for justice, not continuing conditions of occupation, militarization and war.