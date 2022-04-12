Latvia welcomes Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian violence

“I just couldn’t sit at home when 1,000 kilometres from Latvia, women and children are living without a roof over their heads. So I decided to help.”

That was one of several Facebook posts written by Latvians at the start of March, a week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Similar posts were published by other Latvians who were ready to head to the Ukrainian-Polish border to assist those fleeing the violence. Many offered their apartments or holiday homes; others donated money, and the phone lines of Latvian refugee charities were jammed with calls from those wanting to help.

“In the past 30 years, Latvian society has never been so mobilised as it is now […] It has united people,” Linda Jakobsone from refugee charity Gribu palīdzēt bēgļiem (I Want to Help Refugees) told openDemocracy.

According to Jakobsone, the strength of feeling and resulting action is down to a number of factors, including Latvians’ strong personal and familial ties with Ukraine, an understanding of the Russian language, and anxiety over Moscow’s actions against the country.

Latvian businesses have also opened their doors by unveiling a new wave of jobs. In the first week of the invasion, 885 companies said they would offer jobs to refugees, according to the state employment agency. Jobs in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, IT, nursing and dentistry were among more than 2,600 vacancies (as of 10 March). The first refugees arrived on 25 February, just one day after the war began. By 5 April, the number of refugees in the country had reached 18,000, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

However, by the end of March, several municipalities had noted that many of these jobs are low-skilled and poorly paid, with wages of just a few hundred euros a month. Once accommodation, childcare and daily expenses are taken into account, wages like these will still leave refugees struggling when they start their new, independent lives in Latvia, and some experts have warned that Latvia will need to help Ukrainians over a longer period of time, depending on the development of the war.