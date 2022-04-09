Can Russia be brought to justice for war crimes in Ukraine?

Something singularly unexpected happened in the war in Ukraine last weekend. After more than six weeks of artillery fire and missiles raining down on Kyiv, combined with slow ground encroachment by armour and infantry, Russian forces suddenly withdrew over 2-3 April. Their retreat was anything but orderly and left behind huge destruction, with ever more evidence emerging of troops torturing, raping and killing civilians.

The horror of it all was captured both on social media and by the Western mainstream media. Days later, on 5 April, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, was forthright in his address to the UN Security Council: demanding the unequivocal condemnation of Russia, that the country’s leadership be brought to justice and that Western states provide far more support.

Arguably Zelenskyi’s most compelling point was that the Russians’ actions in Ukraine are unparalleled in the post-Second World War era – and the rest of the world should act accordingly. Except, this is not actually true.

The happenings in Ukraine have been truly appalling, but if there is any way that peace can eventually be restored and lessons learnt, we will have to face the uncomfortable truth: the main reason this war is causing such anger across the West is that it is being reported with a degree of detail far more substantial – and alongside images that are much more graphic – than in other wars.

As I wrote last week, while many people across the Global South are deeply critical of Russia, they also do not hold NATO and the associated Western countries in high regard. Many see hypocrisy in Joe Biden’s comments on the standing of the liberal West in contrast to autocracies elsewhere, most notably Russia.

The wider reality of the terrible suffering in Ukraine is not that it is an unprecedently brutal war but that it is all too typical of the wars fought in recent decades. All the atrocities seen in Ukraine – wilful killing of civilians, hostage-taking, human shields, mass slaughter and more – have been carried out in other wars, often with intense loss of life, extending to the deaths of hundreds of thousands or even millions of people.

The Korean war (1950-53) and the French Indochina war (1946-54) are early examples, but there have since been terrible wars in Vietnam, Angola, Mozambique, the Caucasus, the Horn of Africa, twice in Afghanistan and, of course, in Syria, Iraq and Libya. This is not to mention the repeated violence and killings in many parts of Latin America.

Russia or the former Soviet Union have been involved in some of these wars, including Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, and the two brutal internal wars in Chechnya, as well as in repression in Czechoslovakia and Hungary. Some Western states, most notably the United States and Britain, have been involved in even more, and that is before we consider the many wars of decolonisation.

Decolonisation is an important factor in wars across the Global South and does much to explain the attitudes to former colonial masters. Recent research by historians repeatedly brings to light the violence of both colonisation and decolonisation, with the publication last month of Caroline Elkins’s monumental study, ‘Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire’, a vivid recent example that will shock many British readers.