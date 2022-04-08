These people survived Mariupol. Here are their stories

We were lucky that the kindergarten wasn’t shelled; but the houses nearby were damaged. When there was no shelling, our men patrolled the street. Airstrikes were horrifying. Every time [the planes came] we thought that our kindergarten would be destroyed. The ceiling shook, and the children woke up and cried. We were all scared.

Once, we went out and saw a dead body on the street. It had lay there for a very long time, a week for sure. Finally, we asked someone who it was. It turned out an older woman had died at home and her relatives had taken her body out into the street, not to have that smell in the house. People kept dying. People buried their dead relatives in the yards around their homes, in their garden, everywhere. Sometimes corpses just lay on the street. It was also scary when the curfew came; it would get dark, and there was no shelling, but there was a burning smell in the city. This silence was terrible.

Sometimes I was able to get online. We immediately called relatives to let them know that we were alive. When it became possible to call someone, we learned that there was an opportunity to somehow go towards Mangush [a town west of the city] and further towards Berdyansk. We weren’t sure what to do. We were worried that we would be shot on the road. But one morning, my husband came and said that we were leaving. He’d organised for other people to leave at the same time, so there were several cars.

We spent most of the time sitting in the basement and didn’t see the destruction that had already taken place. So when we left and drove around the city we saw what horror it had become. Everything was broken, everything had collapsed. There were craters in the streets, burned buildings. It was terrifying.

We drove, and we prayed all the way. We asked the Lord to keep us alive. And I believe he helped us because we got there relatively quickly: we left Mariupol at about ten in the morning and arrived in Berdyansk at three in the afternoon.

‘We watched Russian warships attack the city from our balcony’. Egor Zakharov

Egor Zakharov, a 22-year-old student, spent a little over a month in blockaded Mariupol. His father – the artist Sergii Zakharov, known as ‘the Banksy of Donetsk’, who once spent almost two months in a prison in ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ after satirising pro-Russian fighters – was waiting for him in Kyiv.

On 24 February, my parents called me early in the morning and said Russian troops had entered Ukraine. We didn’t know what to do at that time. I am a student and I lived in a dormitory in Mariupol with my friends. Some of my friends initially left the city, but I decided to stay. At first, there were 19 people on my floor, the seventh floor. By 25 March, only eight of us remained, including two foreigners – a student from Turkmenistan and one from Sudan. After that, we all left the city together.

At first, we spent the nights on the seventh floor in the corridor, assuming the walls would protect us. On 10 March, we moved to the basement, where there were other students and residents from nearby areas who had fled their houses due to heavy shelling.

In those first days, I had no fear. But we became worried something could fly into our building because we saw how the houses nearby had been destroyed. Once there was a powerful explosion in the central districts. The blast wave shattered the windows in our dormitory. Despite everything that happened, we tried to hold on. But some people couldn’t stand it emotionally, as we saw in the basement. One woman shuddered at every sound, even if it had nothing to do with the war. It was difficult to be near this, so we spent only the nights in the basement and spent the rest of the time on our seventh floor. There, we built a stove and cooked food. Sitting on the balcony, we watched Russian warships attack the city from the sea. We saw how planes flew and dropped bombs and the glow from the explosion and destruction. All days were the same.