Northern Ireland has long been divided by segregation between the two dominant communities, but a generation nurtured by the Good Friday Agreement, have different priorities. Surveys show that Northern Ireland’s young people, who have grown up in a period of sustained peace, are increasingly discarding traditional binary labels, opting instead for more nuanced and inclusive identities.

The Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey 2020 shows that 49% of people aged 18-24 define themselves as neither Unionist nor Nationalist. They are also far less likely to identify as ‘British’ than older generations, with 14% doing so compared to 46% of over-65s. Meanwhile, around a third of young people describe themselves as ‘Northern Irish’ and a third as ‘Irish’.

As Unionist opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol continues to dominate the political discourse ahead of the 5 May assembly election, new research from the Northern Ireland Youth Forum suggests that young people have a different set of priorities than the current political class. According to the forum’s interim report, the most pressing concerns were climate change, mental health, education and human rights.

“We need to vote for people who will act on climate change,” said 18-year-old environmental activist Grace Allen. According to Allen, the political system is “flawed”. She now campaigns in the Youth Climate Association Northern Ireland, because, she says, “I wanted to learn how to make a wider difference through politics”.

The Youth Forum’s research was overseen by a steering group of children and young adults aged between 13 and 23. The overwhelming majority reported feeling comfortable with their identity (81%), and a further 96% claimed to be comfortable with the identity and culture of others. Further, when asked to cite the issues that mattered most to them, over half of respondents (54%) cited mental health, whereas Brexit (7%) and the legacy of the Troubles (7%) were not considered significant.

Cabrini Brown, 24, grew up in a Unionist area, but has developed a passion for playing GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) – sports traditionally associated with Irish culture. “Sport has no religion,” says Brown, who has faced pushback from within her own community over her choice of sport. “I come from a Unionist background, but I don’t really associate myself with that in any way shape or form. The club, [East Belfast GAA], has given me a really good insight into another faith.”