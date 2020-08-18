A carpet of bodies: one woman’s ordeal in detention in Belarus

“It’s change you wanted? Here is some change for you! Want some more? Next time you’ll know when to stay home!” This is what police shouted at the men at one of Minsk’s main detention centres, as they beat them mercilessly. Witnessing this was only part of the ordeal that Katya Novikova, 34, endured last week. She was one of the nearly 7,000 people police in Belarus detained in just four days. I managed to speak with her just after she was released.

Protests have spread throughout Belarus after authorities tried to claim that the current president, Alexander Lukashenko, already in power for 26 years, had supposedly won flawed 9 August presidential elections by a landslide. Several of the protests involved clashes with police, but the vast majority were peaceful. Yet the round-ups by police were systematically brutal. Police officers mistreated and humiliated female detainees and viciously beat the men, cramming inmates into small cells that often had no place to sit, not to mention lie down, while depriving them of food, drinking water, and medical aid.

When the first detainees were released and told their stories, the level of public outrage was so staggering that people from all strata of Belarus society poured out to the street. Workers at several major state-owned enterprises went on strike demanding accountability for police violence and a free and fair repeat election.

Novikova spent two nights and a day in custody. Police rounded her up in the city centre at around 7 p.m. on 10 August as she attempted to cross the street in central Minsk.

Officers clad in black were blocking the road and wouldn’t let her through. Exasperated, she made the fatal mistake of asking to speak to their superior.

“So, he came, this ‘Rambo’ guy – that’s what they called him, Rambo – grabbed me by the neck and dragged me into this regular looking yellow bus parked nearby.” On the bus, ‘Rambo’ hit Katya on the head and painfully pulled her hair, shouting abuse. He pushed her to the floor.

Soon, police dragged in three more women. “What are you doing out in the street?” Rambo yelled. “Are you with the opposition? So, you’ll go to jail, all of you!” One of the women, I’ll call her Maria, about 20, started crying uncontrollably and he drenched her head with water. Then, the police pushed in a man, stretched him out on the floor and hand-cuffed him. Rambo demanded the password for his cell phone, and when the man refused he kicked him in the back threatening to “beat [his] kidneys.”

Around midnight, a police van picked up Katya and Maria and took them to the detention centre on Okrestina Street, in central Minsk. “They pushed us into the courtyard,” Katya said, “and I saw all these men flat on the ground, face down, and the riot police were hitting them with batons and kicking them at random. They were crying out from pain and there were so many of them, it’s like their bodies covered the whole space like a carpet. More guys were lined up by the gate, some of them bruised and dripping blood, and the riot police officers in black uniforms were making them do squats, jeering at them, and hitting those who didn’t keep up the pace. Then, [a guard] pushed me into the building and in the hall, there were more men, stripped naked, crouched on knees and elbows and the riot police were beating them to pulp.”

The floor in the hall was slippery with blood. The guards pushed Katya and Maria into a room adjacent to the hall, where an officer hit them with a baton on the back and forced them to kneel for a long time listening to the men scream and groan from pain.

The guards finally led Katya and Maria to a cell already crowded with another 19 women, most of them young. Some had participated in the protests; others merely happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time – one stepped out for groceries; another one brought out some scraps for stray cats.

The cell, apparently meant to accommodate four inmates, had four beds, a table, a clogged toilet, and a water tap. “It was not drinking water – it had this unpleasant smell. Some of the women still drank it because there was nothing else to drink. I was afraid of getting poisoned, so I wouldn’t touch it and basically went without water for two nights and a day. While there were 21 of us, you could still sit on one of the beds or on the table or even lie on the floor for a while. But the next day, they squeezed in thirty more women – those women had been in a neighbouring cell but apparently, they [police] needed that cell because more detainees were being brought in, and from then on, all we could do was stand like poles, one next to the other. There was no ventilation, and although the window was open by a crack, you could barely breathe.”

Katya’s head hurt and after several hours in the overcrowded, stifling cell she felt dizzy and couldn’t think straight. She was afraid she actually had a concussion and started asking for a doctor. The guards ignored her but she persisted and eventually, a guard opened the peephole in the door from outside and told her to look through the slit. When she did, she saw a black rubber baton. “If you continue with the yelling, you’ll have this up your ass,” the guard threatened.

One of the many women in the cell was diabetic. It took her and her cell mates an hour to convince the guards to bring her the insulin in the purse they had confiscated. By the time they brought it, the woman was barely conscious, Katya said.