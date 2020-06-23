In Armenia, a new property tax prompts debate about social justice

In an interview to openDemocracy, economist Suren Parsyan, who is head of economic research at Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, commented that the proposed property tax cannot be considered a social justice reform as it could impact poverty-stricken communities in Armenia. “The poor receive welfare payments from the government and taxing them more during a pandemic is unreasonable,” Parsyan said. “It is like giving them help and then taking it back.”

According to official data, the average monthly salary in Armenia is 135,000 drams ($280), while the median salary is even lower. Those same statistics state that 23.5% of the population lives below the national poverty line.

Responding to the risk of low-income households not being able to pay the property tax, Deputy Finance Minister Arman Poghosyan said that paying the taxes will be manageable for the majority of people on low incomes, mentioning that a gradual four-year implementation plan had been designed.

Tsovinar Vardanyan, an MP in Armenia’s ruling My Step coalition, justified the government’s rationale, saying that “when we introduced flat income tax, it was already announced that the logic of our tax policy would not be taxing income, but taxing property and expenses”. Vardanyan claimed Armenia’s opposition is manipulating the issue by calling it “a project to increase taxes”.

Hovik Aghazaryan, another MP from the ruling coalition, said in an interview he thinks people living in downtown Yerevan who are unable to pay the property tax should sell their apartments and “move to more humble apartments somewhere else and enjoy the saved money”.

What changes

In Armenia, a lot of real estate is not taxed at all and most is under-taxed. The reason is that property tax is collected according to the land registry value of real estate, which is, as a rule, much lower than its market value.

To counter this - and, in its words, bolster local budgets, the Armenian government is planning to introduce a six-step tax system, under which the greater a property’s land registry value, the more the tax has to be paid. The tax rates will be different for apartments and houses.

In 2019, Armenia’s State Committee of Real Estate initiated a process of reassessment (the last time land registry values were assessed was in 2002), with the goal of equalising registry and market values of real estate. The process is ongoing. The committee sets land registry values according to a special zoning system. Recent updates introduced 20 new zones (instead of the previous 17), 10 of which are in Yerevan.