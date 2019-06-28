How HBO’s miniseries showed Russia’s Facebook generation that they too are children of Chernobyl

Most states face serious difficulties in times of crisis, both natural and human-made. However, the fundamental difference lies precisely in how the state responds to this challenge.

This is not so much a question of what measures are being taken to deal with the crisis, but of how crisis communication is managed. In the Russian case, the policy of invisibility is not just a matter of hiding information or of a banal attempt to evade responsibility. The main problem lies in the fact that the state sees the main challenge as being not the disaster itself, but the popular demand for transparency and a mobilisation of resources to compensate for the state’s inefficiency. Thus, during the 2010 fires, the government’s attention shifted from the disaster to the social situation, often declaring volunteers to be the main threat. This also happened during last year’s tragic fire at the Winter Cherry shopping centre in Kemerovo, where relatives of victims were accused of actively trying to discredit the authorities.

The Chernobyl accident is in the past, but the mechanisms for responding to crises have essentially not changed. The same forces of invisibility continue to push human-made and natural disasters out of public consciousness. However, the conditions of the new information environment complicate the concealment of information and oblige these forces to change.

Today, invisibility production cannot be based on simple information isolation, as it was 30 years ago. Implementing invisibility now requires more stringent and repressive methods, as well as complex manipulation of information and discrediting of those who are the source of alternative information. In other words, where previously the state could limit itself to the effective control of information flows, today, in a crisis situation, the need to look for enemies has become much more significant.

For the Russian audience, perhaps not always consciously, the main theme of Chernobyl was not the events of the past, but the forces of invisibility that are still at work today. In a risk society whose contours – just like the spread of the Chernobyl radiation cloud – have begun to appear in our everyday lives, the main factor is not just a loss of security, but a fundamental need to come to terms with life in a world of growing uncertainty, where we are increasingly losing control over what is happening.

Survival in this kind of world depends on our confidence in those who, in the event of a crisis, will help us, if not to escape, then at least to understand what has happened. This type of confidence cannot be built in socio-political systems where the forces of invisibility are in charge. Thus, the effect of Chernobyl is not of a wave of the past reaching the present, but also a feeling of existential vulnerability in confronting the future – a renewed awareness that, in the case of tragedy, the only person you can rely on is yourself.