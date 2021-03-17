“Do not expect any justice in Zhanatas”

“The electricity was only on for two hours a day. It was hard for people to pay rent. The entire infrastructure was destroyed.” This is how Pernebay Duisenbin, a writer living in the town of Zhanatas, southern Kazakhstan, remembers the 1990s.

“We used to have the largest construction factory in Kazakhstan,” Duisenbin continues. Today, Zhanatas is home to some 24,000 residents, less than half of the 57,000 who used to live here in the 1980s.

“Now there is almost nothing left,” Duisenbin says. “There was also a factory that made about 2,000 different products: spare parts for machines, tractors, mining equipment and wonderful lathes.”

The town’s main businesses are still connected to the phosphate industry, which is what originally brought Soviet planners to build a town here in the 1960s. Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Zhanatas received supplies and funds from Moscow, but since then the town has faced a crisis: most of the population has left for jobs elsewhere, while those who stayed behind live in poverty.

In the early 1990s, fast-paced privatisation and ownership changes across Kazakhstan’s industrial sector had a severe effect on employment in its monotowns, which were built specifically to fill the quotas of the old Soviet plan. In 1997–98, the effects of the Russian rouble crisis and lack of investment led to labour strikes around Zhanatas.

Today, Zhanatas is typical for its remoteness, how it has been left behind by central government – and because its residents have to make serious efforts to find solutions to their problems. Why do people still live here and how do they survive on a salary of only a few hundred dollars a month? Why do some young people decide to come back here after university? And what is the future for cities like Zhanatas?

In partnership with independent Kazakh media Vlast.kz, openDemocracy is publishing a translated and abridged version of their latest reportage from Zhanatas.

Soviet glory

The birth of Zhanatas’s phosphate industry has a remarkably precise date, according to locals: 2 November 1964. This is when development of the local phosphate mine began. A year later, Zhanatas’ first residential neighbourhood was constructed.

“There was an influx of people from Vladivostok, Moscow, Ukraine. At the time, the population of the city was mainly Slavic. Then many more people came here,” says Pernebay Duisenbin, who has lived in the city since 1996.