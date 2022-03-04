I am Lithuanian. Ukrainians are fighting for my future too

"Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaitė has called Russia a 'terrorist state' and warns that the current conflict in Ukraine could spread further if not stopped," reported The Baltic Times.

The story sounds as if it was published this morning. But it's actually from 2014. It was a reaction to Russian forces annexing the Crimea peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine. At the time, Grybauskaitė stood alone with her statement.

This week, when Russian forces bombed civilian buildings in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi repeated what Grybauskaitė had pronounced eight years ago: “Russia is a terrorist state. Obviously.”

For many Lithuanians, Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has resulted in a grim ‘I told you so’ feeling.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Over their past three decades of independence, Lithuania, alongside the other Baltic states of Latvia and Estonia, have become models of how former Soviet states can turn into democracies. Today, Lithuania ranks higher on the Press Freedom index than the UK, France and the US. Salaries in Vilnius, the capital, have now surpassed the EU average, though income inequality has also increased.

Lithuania’s unique position

But Lithuania’s unique geopolitical situation – with the Russian province of Kaliningrad on one side and Belarus on the other – has forced the country’s citizens to never take their independence for granted. Since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and invaded eastern Ukraine, the country has doubled its military and defence spending and reintroduced conscription. Some 77% of the population support NATO (which Lithuania joined in 2004), the second-highest approval rating in the EU after Poland.