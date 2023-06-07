To the north, in a residential area that descends to the Dnipro, a row of single-storey houses is underwater. Local resident Igor says he learned about the destruction of the dam from the news. “We thought that there would be a direct tsunami, ten-metre waves, like in a movie,” he said. “But the water was rising slowly all yesterday, and today even more slowly.” He points to part of a nearby roof barely sticking out from under the water.

His mother, 78-year-old Maria, recalls a similar flood from when she was five. “No one would ever think that something would destroy the dam,” she says. Igor laughs: “Mum, you seem to have forgotten to water the tomatoes.” They don’t want to leave the area, which is slowly sinking under water and is still under artillery fire.

The Kakhovska dam was destroyed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, causing water levels to rise by more than three metres that day and flooding 1,500 houses, according to Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

Ukraine’s government has accused Russia of being responsible for the destruction – which they have called an “ecocide” – and called for people living downstream to evacuate.

The dam had powered the Kakhovska hydroelectric plant, a major energy producer, and held back a reservoir of 18 cubic kilometres of water that feeds a canal carrying drinking water to Russian-occupied Crimea. Russia controls the east bank of the river, as well as the plant, while Ukraine controls the west bank.

Ukrhydroenergo, a Ukrainian state-owned enterprise that administers several major hydroelectric power stations along the Dnipro and Dniester rivers, said a detonation inside the dam’s engine room had taken place, that the Kakhovska dam had been completely destroyed and that the power station could not be restored.

Analysts have pointed out that the waters of the Kakhovska reservoir had reached unprecedentedly high levels prior to 6 June – possibly a result of negligence on Russia’s part and previous damage sustained by the dam.

The Kherson regional authorities announced an urgent evacuation. Inhabited areas downstream of the Dnipro river are still at risk of flooding, while the Crimean peninsula is at risk of being left without drinking water.

Ecologists have warned that the flooding of inhabited areas, private farms and infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, creates a significant pollution risk.

“Flooding of inhabited areas will most probably lead to contamination of the Dnipro water with sewage, household waste and fertilisers, and this means that water quality may deteriorate,” said Anna Ackermann, board member of the environmental organisation Ecodiya.

“The problem with water will definitely be very serious for thousands of people. [Another critical] issue is the issue of food security of the region itself – that is, what will people eat and grow. Over time, and in the absence of sufficient water [after the floods recede], the land simply degrades.”

But the real damage, experts say, will only be possible to assess when the water level steadies. That could take up to four days.

Immediate damage caused by the flood could be seen on numerous videos and photos appearing on the internet from both Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-occupied parts of Kherson.