Journalist Nadezhda Sukhorukova managed to leave the southeastern city of Mariupol on 19 March, after having spent days hiding in a basement with her relatives.

Posts from her diary of the siege have been widely shared on social media. The name Nadezhda means ‘hope’, which makes the hashtag #nadezhda both a signature and a call for hope.

Yesterday, openDemocracy published the first part of her diary, dealing with her final days in Mariupol.

The three diary entries below were all made on 20 March, the day after she left. In them, she reflects on the three homes in which she sheltered from the bombs, and the friends she made and lost.

20 March 2022

#mariupol #nadezhda I keep telling myself that I am not in hell anymore, but I can still hear the roar of the planes, still flinch at any loud sound and scrunch up my shoulders.

I’m frightened every time someone leaves to go out. When we were in hell, not everyone who left came back.

Before we left Mariupol, we had been sheltering with our friends Maxim and Natasha in their beautiful two-storey house. Until it was bombed, many other people gathered there too. They would stop by in between the air raids and tell us what they saw on the streets.

A fragile young woman called Ania from a nearby 15-storey building used to come every day. Her parents lived next to a school on Kirov Street and she was very worried for them. She could not move them to her place. Even the distance between two bus stops would be impossible for them. Her apartment is on the top floor. The aeroplanes bombing the city seemed to circle right above her attic.

Each day, during the air raid, Ania would go to see her parents. Bombs would fall next to her with a whistling sound. She would drop to the ground and cover her head with her hands. She was very scared. In peaceful times, the route to her parents’ house was not long, but during the air raids it seemed impossible. Ania would walk it twice, there and back, noticing the changes. Houses that were intact yesterday are ruins today. They had holes cut right through, and burnt windows like black eye sockets.