They didn’t have any formula milk or nappies. We were told that everything had been sent to the hospital. We decided that we would go there the next day.

My friend’s daughter said that the doctors and nurses were living in the hospital around the clock – they hadn’t gone home.

It was dangerous, and there were no replacement staff, but women were giving birth – without electricity or water, in a cold delivery room and under bombardment. When the department ran out of food, the doctors began to give their supplies to the women in labour. Everything they had. The head physician brought cheese and sausage sandwiches. There was no bread. There was simply nowhere to buy it. There was absolutely nothing to buy. At first, the shops were closed, then they began to be looted.

There were no pharmacies open. These were also looted. I was running short of pills for my heart and a harsh alternative lay ahead: die from a projectile or from cardiac arrest, neither of which I really liked.

An unknown woman helped. A neighbour of our friends. I think her name is Lena. She gave away some of her medicines for free.

At the point when people ran out of water, it started to snow, then it rained. Mum said: “Nature is helping us.” The shooting in our area was not so intense then, and two groups of neighbours gathered near the apartment building entrances. Some cooked food on a fire, others stood under the drain pipes with buckets.

We were still talking to each other then. And I found out that someone was bringing water to the corner of one of the streets every day from the city water canal. An ordinary city resident carried it in a huge barrel on his own initiative. He comes every day, and then stands under shelling and fills people’s bottles with free drinking water. Every so often, when the shooting gets more intense and it becomes dangerous, people run away from there, then they argue with each other for a place in the queue, and the water carrier silently fills their containers.

I don’t know the name of this man and I hope he gets out of this hell alive. I really want him to read these lines and hear my thanks, which I didn’t have time to give him then.

19 March 2022

#mariupol #nadezhda I go outside between air raids. I have to walk my dog. She whines constantly, trembling and hiding behind my legs. I just want to sleep all the time. My yard, surrounded by high-rises, is quiet and dead. I’m no longer afraid to look around.

In front of me, the entrance to apartment block number 105 is still burning. The flames have already devoured five floors and are slowly chewing through the sixth. In one room, the fire is burning neatly, like in a fireplace. The black windows are charred ash. The glass is gone. Curtains gnawed by fire are flickering out of apartment windows like tongues. I look at it all, calm and resigned.