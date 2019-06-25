On the brink: why Russia’s healthcare workers are organising

Report from Penza ambulance work to rule action, May 2019. Source: 7x7

A work-to-rule action is set up in such a way that the responsibility for medical assistance lies not with the rank-and-file medical personnel, but department officials, ministries and management of medical institutions. They are the ones who should create the conditions for healthcare workers to carry out their jobs. And we, as a trade union, always inform people if we are preparing an action, and thus give them time for any additional measures. In Penza, we announced the strike a week in advance. And the ambulance station management, for example, brought in nurses from the regional hospital to cover.

What’s more dangerous are sudden outbursts of protest: when doctors can’t take anymore, they stand up and leave, and say that they can’t take it anymore. But they have a string of patients waiting to see them. You can find videos of this on the internet. It’s not independent trade unions which are sabotaging the healthcare system, but the functionaries and elected officials who aren’t providing full financing.

Has your union come under pressure?

We haven’t felt pressure at the national level, but, of course, we feel the pressure of employers and hospital management, who react nervously to the setting up of independent unions and try, at times, to create problems for us or just pressure us psychologically. But for the most part it’s people who are already in deep conflict with their employers who come to us. Many of them already know how to defend their rights. And with our media or legal support, these people are often successful at defending themselves, at overcoming their situations. There’s also examples where we enter into a constructive dialogue with employers.

The regional authorities often don’t like what we’re doing: we create problems for their plans to “optimise” clinics and hospitals. There have been attempts to attack us in the media, where we’re accused of “rocking the boat” and risking political stability. The latest trick is to call us “Alexey Navalny’s trade union”, which, of course, has no basis in reality. We’re a member of the Confederation of Labour of Russia, which supports us.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has previously recommended teachers to go into business if they don’t like their profession. The same thing could be said about healthcare workers. But unlike teachers, medics have more opportunities – Russia has a whole range of private clinics. Could this be a way out?

A significant number of medicine graduates have been following Dmitry Medvedev’s advice about going into business. Many graduates become salespeople for pharmaceutical companies instead of going into medicine. Another group gets jobs at medical insurance companies, which do not carry out any useful function for society, but just take money from it. Then there’s those who do become doctors in the private sector – for example, dentists, plastic surgeons and so on. But naturally, not all graduates go into the private sector because it’s not so developed in every region. But I believe that healthcare should preserve its civic function and private medicine should not try and substitute for it.

All these statements by Medvedev, Tatyana Golikova [Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policy, Labour, Health and Pension Provision] and so on are just outbursts of frustration at their lack of ability and desire to organise normal working conditions in these socially important sectors.

What’s your forecast for Russia’s healthcare system in the coming years if nothing changes?

No one can predict what’s goes to happen next. In any case, healthcare requires very serious changes both in the interest of healthcare workers and society as a whole. A mass independent trade union movement – which we still need to build – can help make these changes happen. And this is what the Action trade union has made its main aim. In the past four months, we’ve more or less tripled our membership, and the number of regions where we’re active has reached 40.

I believe that we’re on the brink of a leap forward in organising, and this will help us take the defence of healthcare workers’ labour rights and public healthcare to a new level.