Three months into the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, European politicians and officials are working out plans to reduce fossil fuel imports from Russia to zero.

This week, the European Commission published a plan to end Russian gas imports by 2027. Climate campaign groups say it can be done much sooner.

This is a historic turning point. Gas imports from Russia started in the 1960s and came to symbolise not only a flourishing trading relationship with Europe, but also a geopolitical partnership that survived the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.

How strong is the case for Europe’s labour movement and civil society to support sanctions against the Russian economy, and specifically against Russian fossil fuels? Which sanctions could be effective? And could an embargo on Russian oil and gas imports give a push to decarbonisation and the fight to prevent dangerous global warming?

The case for sanctions

The case for sanctions, like the case for supplying weapons to Ukraine, is tied to the nature of Russia’s war.

Ukraine’s army, actively supported by millions of its civilians, is defending territory from a Russian invasion that had the declared aim – now being scaled back – of dismembering and subjugating Ukraine. The Kremlin’s justification for the invasion is that Ukraine, Russia’s oldest colony, does not deserve to be an independent country.

The Russian army’s brutal methods, including massacres, executions and rapes of unarmed civilians, has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since 1945. Nevertheless, there is still doubt in Europe’s labour movement and civil society about supporting sanctions on Russia. Opponents of sanctions say they will hurt the Russian people more than the Russian government, and that Western politicians are more interested in wrecking the Russian economy than helping Ukraine.

The wide-ranging sanctions imposed on Russia in the first weeks of the war will undoubtedly do great damage to the country’s economy for many years to come.