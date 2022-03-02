Stranded Indian students ‘watched as Ukrainian pets crossed border to safety’

Indian students in Ukraine who spent days stranded at the Polish border have told of “19th-century racism” as they watched Ukrainians’ pets allowed to cross before they were.

“It all comes down to black and white,” said medical student Muhammad, speaking from a hostel in Lviv on Tuesday. “They are Europeans and we are just Indians.”

Muhammad, originally from New Delhi, said he and hundreds of other foreign students had been denied access to the Polish border and forced to return to the city, 40 miles away, a few days earlier.

“What we suffered in the last three days was the worst thing that I’ve ever experienced,” said his classmate Jayesh.

“We were scared for our lives,” added Muhammad.

The two medical students were forced to spend three nights in freezing temperatures at a checkpoint close to the Polish border. Temperatures dropped as low as -6°C and there was no food, water or shelter from the snow.

“We collected wood from the nearby forest and started a fire just to survive. Some students started to get hypothermia and had to be taken to hospital,” Muhammad told openDemocracy.

In the past week, African, Asian and Caribbean people, many of whom are students, have shared reports and footage of themselves being prevented from leaving the country. Some told openDemocracy they had witnessed students being assaulted and others left needing emergency treatment for hypothermia after being barred for days from crossing borders.

Muhammad, 23, and Jayesh, 21, are two of the 18,000 Indian students who were stranded in Ukraine when Russian troops invaded last week. When their flights were cancelled, they tried to make their way out through a land border.

On Friday, they took a taxi from Lviv with a group of students from the city's National Medical University to the village of Shehyni, where there is a border crossing to Poland. They were stopped at a checkpoint by Ukrainian guards about four miles from the border.

At the checkpoint, Muhammed found there were hundreds of foreign students stuck there, some also from India, as well as others from Pakistan, Nepal and several African countries. They were separated from Ukrainians, who, Muhammed said, were the only people being let through.

“The Ukrainians were going through with their dogs and cats. Even they were treated better than the Indian students,” he said.

The pair said checkpoint guards became violent when attempting to control the crowd, pushing people back and pointing guns at students. “When one woman fell to the ground, a guard dragged her by hair,” said Jayesh, who is from Mumbai.