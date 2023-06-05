In this, his debut feature film, Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, one of Ukraine’s brightest young directors and a native of Ukraine’s western borderlands, shows us a liminal place, perched on a fiercely protected yet porous border. It is an idiosyncratic take on a common theme in Ukrainian culture, which has long been preoccupied with the unpredictable political and cultural borders that have defined the country’s history, but which also frequently raises questions of other types of boundary: those between past and future, life and death, freedom and slavery.

In ‘Pamfir’, the border between Ukraine and the EU is a place where the line between the law and lawlessness is thin, as is that between survival and disaster: only a few precarious steps separate the protagonists from a loss of income, home, dignity – all the things that make them human.

This question of whether the characters are, indeed, human is at the heart of the film. Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk frequently breaks his surface naturalism and turns his protagonists, especially the men, into semi-beasts. When Pamfir, played with muscular intensity by Oleksandr Yatseniuk, returns home and makes love to his wife Olena, his animal-like grunts are deliberately exaggerated. It is a disturbing, grotesque image of masculinity that can be physically powerful yet ultimately helpless in the face of socioeconomic hardship.

As the family walks through the nighttime forest, they bark wildly like dogs to ward off wolves. The scene lasts an uncomfortably long time; in the end, the father, mother and son seem as gleefully wild and unafraid as any group of forest predators.

The vital smuggling operation takes place during the festival of Malanka, a popular event in the Carpathians that marks the ‘old’ New Year (of the Julian calendar) on 13 January and involves dressing up in fantastic, beast-like costumes, complete with shaggy cloaks, horns and giant teeth, and dancing into the night by firelight. The smugglers leave the celebrations, still wearing their costumes, and set off with their illicit cargo for the tunnel.