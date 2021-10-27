Ukraine’s Donbas conflict: a personal reflection on loss and war

I also was quite critical of the fact that the Ukrainian state seemed to have taken a back seat at the start of the conflict, allowing volunteers and civil society to look after the Ukrainian army. In the first months and years of the war, they were the ones who secured the resources to buy equipment, to buy uniforms, boots, and everything else.

And while I admired the efforts of the volunteers, I felt reluctant to engage with them so closely myself: I felt like we were just allowing the state not to deal with corruption in the army and elsewhere. And then my brother volunteers and goes to the front and he says: “Well, it would be really good to have a decent pair of army boots,” which were not available in Ukraine at the time, and: “It would be nice to have a good uniform that I won’t freeze in in the middle of the Ukrainian winter.” And of course, what do I do? I went online, and started buying all these things, just as my friends did the whole year before that.

I did not change my principles, I did not change the way I viewed the system. But if you know that a Celox sachet, which can prevent heavy bleeding, is likely to save your brother’s life or that of his comrade, then you're going to go online and buy it and you’re going to send it as quickly as possible. I understood that I can be right and wrong at the same time – I can still have the same principles. But in practice, the war does something to you where you have to act differently.

The other tension that I felt was related to my own vulnerability. I taught war to students, wrote on war, and in my professional environment I did not want to be perceived as the sister of a soldier who died. It was difficult managing my anxiety around speaking at conferences, not being perceived as a “token sister”, essentially. In the end, the way I’ve tried to come to terms with it is this: that vulnerability is there, it's important, and we can channel it to help people understand this really complex war.

This is the most powerful book I’ve read about the war in Donbas. And one of the reasons for this is that you show your reader your search, your path through the system, without glossing over anything. This includes Volodya himself, who was, as you say, a complicated person. In the book, you talk about how the real Volodya didn’t really come through in obituaries that appeared after his death.

Yes, it was a strange feeling. The obituaries started to appear almost immediately after Volodya’s death in regional newspapers and some national newspapers. And they all sort of did exactly the same story, and they even repeated each other’s mistakes.

Olesya Khromeychuk | Source: Personal archive

The press described him as a hero who leaves a comfortable life in Western Europe and comes to the front line.

But there was something strange inside me when I read them: I couldn’t quite recognise my brother in this hero that they created.

He did not rush back from “his comfortable life in Western Europe to fight at the front”. He didn't have a particularly comfortable life in Western Europe.

He lived in the Netherlands as an immigrant, which is not always very comfortable. And he didn't return to fight at the front line. He actually came back a few years before that.

I couldn't understand why we can’t tell the stories of fallen servicemen and women in a human way. Why do we have to make them ‘heroes’? And why do we have to make them fit a particular narrative?

I really hope this book resonates with others who are grieving. There are so many of us now in Ukraine and outside the country. Already 14,000 lives have been lost in this conflict, and perhaps some people can recognise some of the stages of grief they are experiencing through my book. I also hope that it explains a little bit of the war in Donbas through the universal experiences of loss and grief. Because I think, especially in the West, a lot of people don't know that the war is still ongoing. It’s been seven years now.