War brings out some unlikely heroes. Take Volodymyr Zelenskyi, former comedian turned president, who’s proved to be very adept at communicating with the Ukrainian public and internationally. As he leads Ukraine through Russia’s invasion of the country, the former comedian seems human, sincere, charismatic.

Zelenskyi is not alone in this. Other key members of the Ukrainian president’s team, including Andriy Yermak and Mikhail Podolyak, have also struck a charismatic note in their many (and seemingly effortless) videos to camera.

But perhaps the most unlikely leader of the lot is Oleksiy Arestovych, the man who has taken the helm in informing the Ukrainian public about the military situation in the country: Zelenskyi’s spokesperson or spin doctor, depending on who you ask.

Formerly a prominent member of a far-Right organisation in Ukraine, he’s been accused of spouting “propaganda” and lacking expertise. He’s also been an army officer, actor, psychologist and well-known blogger – which may explain why he’s just the man for the job of government spokesperson in a country at war.

In 2019, the 46-year-old predicted that Russia would invade Ukraine between 2022 and 2024 – a forecast that, sadly, was proven correct. An excerpt of that interview, where Arestovych predicted in detail how a Russian invasion would play out, recently went viral in Ukraine.

So, who exactly is Arestovych and what is his role in Ukraine today?