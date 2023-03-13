‘Aid for Ukraine must not have neoliberal strings attached’

Ukraine must not only defeat Russian aggression but resist neoliberal economic reforms if it is to thrive, British MPs told an international audience on Saturday.

Labour MPs John McDonnell, Clive Lewis and Nadia Whittome joined Ukrainian, British, Syrian, French, Polish, Afghan and European activists and researchers to discuss progressive approaches to Russia’s war at the ‘Solidarity with Ukraine: Building a New Internationalism’ event, held at the London School of Economics (LSE).

The trio affirmed their support for a people-led reconstruction for Ukraine, which would keep worker protections and welfare policies for a society ravaged by Russia’s invasion.

“We need a campaign that joins the fight against neoliberal economic conditions on international aid for Ukraine with Britain’s role as laundromat for Russian and Ukrainian cash – to make a just reconstruction for Ukraine,” said McDonnell, a former shadow chancellor during Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure as Labour leader.

That recovery must also include justice for victims of Russian war crimes, participants said.

Ukraine has opened 70,000 individual criminal cases over potential crimes committed by Russian forces since the invasion began in February 2022.

“The Russian Federation uses war crimes as a way of achieving its war aims – and it has never been punished,” Ukrainian human rights defender Oleksandra Matviichuk told the conference.

“Ukrainians are fighting to build a country where the rights of all citizens are protected – and the freedom to be Ukrainian, rather than have their identity destroyed,” she added.

The conference “felt like a moment of crystallisation for a new international solidarity movement around Ukraine, one with considerable future potential,” conference organiser and researcher Luke Cooper told openDemocracy.

“It was exciting to bring Ukrainian movements into dialogue with activists promoting solidarity and support for civil society and human rights in other countries facing the hardships of war and conflict,” Cooper said.