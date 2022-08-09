International Labor Organization ‘outdated’

The news comes as a leading social policymaker in Ukraine criticised the approach of the ILO as “outdated” on the eve of a planned country visit by the UN agency, which was later cancelled.

The ILO, via its international conventions, promotes legally binding principles of workplace rights and social dialogue for governments, employers and workers around the world.

In an interview published on the Ukrainian parliament’s website on 28 July, Halyna Tretiakova, head of the parliamentary committee on social policy, claimed the ILO was a barrier to Ukrainians striking individual employment agreements and protecting their employment rights through more flexible means.

“People don’t want to negotiate their employment through collective agreements, but through civil law, royalties, author rights,” Tretiakova said.

“But the International Labor Organization, created in 1919, in the epoch of industrialisation, says no… [The ILO says] a person is economically dependent on their employer and should therefore come under Ukraine’s labour code, developed in 1971,” she continued.

Halyna Tretiakova, head of the Ukrainian parliament's committee on social policy | Image: Verkhovna Rada

openDemocracy spoke to Tretiakova, who expanded on her comments about the ILO. She said that “international agreements” such as the ILO conventions “are part of our legislation”, but that the number of claims at the European Court of Human Rights against Ukraine for breaches of social and employment rights were “snowballing”.

“We have to re-examine the obligations of the state, and they have to match the capacity of the state at this specific historical moment,” she said. “To ensure the number of claims don’t rise, we have to ‘reset’ the labour code and [Ukraine’s] social model, which was not done during the country’s transition from socialism to a market economy.”

“Whether this will require Ukraine leaving some forms of international agreements is a question for the executive branch, which will have to clearly define what we have funds for – and what we don’t,” she added.

The ILO said it had planned an official visit to Ukraine in early August, “following an invitation by the [Ukrainian] government and social partners”. But the agency told openDemocracy it had cancelled the visit, due to “very heavy logistics…, the prevailing security situation and high-level meetings that were pending confirmation”.

The ILO said that all Ukrainian officials showed “genuine interest” in meeting with ILO head Guy Ryder and “regretted when the visit was cancelled.”

Mykhailo Volynets, head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, told openDemocracy that the cancellation of the ILO’s visit had “turned out nicely” for the Ukrainian parliament and government. “It would have been very difficult for the authorities to meet with the ILO delegation after the latter’s criticism of recent draft labour legislation,” he said.

The cancellation of the visit, Volynets said, allowed the ILO to avoid a public “slap in the face” by the Ukrainian parliament, which has ignored the UN agency’s recommendations to improve incoming labour laws.