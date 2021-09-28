openDemocracy turns 20: from 9/11 to the climate crisis

Around the turn of the millennium, a small group of English radicals decided to launch something a bit like a magazine, only on the internet.

As the openDemocracy legend goes, this was seen by many as a bizarre idea. The word ‘blog’ had only just been invented, and while some newspapers were starting to develop websites – guardian.co.uk was launched in 1999 – these were very much offshoots of paper products.

But they pushed on. The alter-globalisation movement, which would storm to the world’s attention in Seattle in November 1999, needed a media. openDemocracy Ltd was incorporated as a company on 8 October 1999 and, after a long pregnancy in which funds were raised, was born as a weekly online magazine in May 2001.

The editors had lots of interesting material. The earliest edition available on the internet archive includes an interview with the anthropologist Hugh Brody by, among others, the philosopher Tom Nairn. There was another with Esther Dyson, the first chair of ICANN, which is responsible for domain names, about internet governance.

However, it still looked very much like a paper magazine transposed without much elegance onto a glowing screen, with weekly edition numbers. I think it’s fair to say the group hadn’t exactly worked out how to do this online thing yet.

Four months later, something happened which forced them to rethink their publication schedule. On 11 September, American Airlines Flight 11 was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan at 8:46 am, Eastern Standard Time. Seventeen minutes later, the World Trade Center's South Tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175, followed by the downing of two more planes.

That day, openDemocracy started publishing on a rolling basis. And it has kept going since.

To mark the 20th anniversary, I’ve chosen pieces from each of these 20 years. And as the Afghanistan war comes to a violent end, it seems fitting to start with Paul Rogers’ first column for us.

Before 9/11 became 9/11, oD’s co-founder, Anthony Barnett, had seen a lecture from Rogers, a professor of peace studies at the University of Bradford, in which he had predicted that something like the attacks was likely to happen. Initially, Barnett tells me, he didn’t take this notion very seriously. But when the horrifying footage of the attacks beamed around the world, he picked up the phone and asked Rogers to write a regular column.

He has continued to write a weekly essay ever since, but that first piece, entitled ‘Afghanistan: the problem with military action’ is worth revisiting.

From Al-Qaeda’s perspective, he wrote, “the most desirable US response would be widespread military action against training, logistical and other anti-US paramilitary facilities in several countries, together with direct attacks against the Kabul regime and possibly Iraq.

“If the US takes any such action it will be precisely what the group wants – indeed the stronger the action the better. In its view, such action will serve to:

a) weaken the strong pro-US international coalition

b) weaken the position of the more moderate elements of the Kabul regime

c) above all, enable the group to recruit more support.”