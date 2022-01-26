Too white, too posh: English cricket’s racism problem

If anybody had wondered as to the scale of English cricket’s racism problem, this week their answer came without ambiguity.

On Tuesday, in front of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s committee, senior figures from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) lined up with county chairmen, supposedly to discuss their attempts to tackle the racism and discrimination running through the sport.

What we instead heard was jaw-dropping. Mike O’Farrell, the Middlesex chairman, suggested to MPs that the Black British community found “the football and rugby world … more attractive” and that the South Asian community did not wish “to commit the same time that is necessary [to cricket]” because they “prefer to go into other educational fields”.

The wilful expression of such reductive racial stereotypes to the special committee investigating racism within cricket led to a flurry of anguished, yet jaded, tweets that both admonished O’Farrell and highlighted just how far cricket needs to progress in order to reduce, let alone eradicate, racism. A written statement was then hastily released by O’Farrell where he apologised “for any upset or hurt my earlier comments may have caused”, though by then it was too late.

Ebony Rainford-Brent, the former Surrey and England cricketer, who has spoken of her own experiences of suffering racism within cricket, said O'Farrell's comments were “painful” and “outdated”. Meanwhile Azeem Rafiq, the man whose patient campaign for justice following racial harassment and bullying during his two spells at Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018 led to this DCMS investigation, also described O’Farrell’s testimony as a “painful listen” that demonstrated “how far removed from reality these people are”.

Who ‘these people’' are is as important as the issue of racism itself, for they are intimately linked. This is not to suggest that those running the 18 first-class counties and the ECB are universally racist, but to note that the sport, more than any other, has, for more than a century, been run by and in the interests of a homogeneous social group: invariably privately educated white middle-class men.

Given their control of the game also extended to its orthodox history, it is no accident that – in England at least – cricket is regarded as a ‘posh’ sport. With this comes a very specific monoculture that many in modern multicultural Britain find difficult to accept. If I, a white middle-aged man, find the England men’s Test team taking the field to the strains of ‘Jerusalem’ alienating, goodness knows how a 15-year-old South Asian child from inner-city Bradford feels about it?