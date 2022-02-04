Feyziyev told openDemocracy this week that the relationship between the Azerbaijani and British parliaments was “friendly and mutually beneficial” and that inter-parliamentary groups have played a “major role championing Azerbaijan abroad and learning parliamentary best practice from more mature democracies”.

“I met with British parliamentarians on a regular basis to discuss issues of mutual interest,” he added. “All of my interactions and engagements with UK politicians have been, and will be, conducted in accordance with all relevant transparency rules.” He did not respond to questions about his relationship with Blackman.

The Tory MP hosted Feyziyev at a second APPG meeting in February 2019. By this time, the NCA had already successfully secured freezing orders for bank accounts held by the Azerbaijani MP’s son and nephew following an extensive investigation.

Feyziyev then took part in multiple briefings with Blackman and the Azerbaijan APPG, during a period of intensified hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia that culminated in a six-week war in autumn 2020.

On 13 July 2020, Blackman chaired a virtual meeting of the Azerbaijan APPG. The APPG heard a briefing on the border clashes from Feyziyev, together with Azerbaijan’s then ambassador to the UK, Tahir Taghizadeh, who joined the call.

Blackman’s motion in Parliament on the same day noted “acts of aggression by Armenia” and called on the UK government to “condemn [Armenia’s] recent actions” and “urge for the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as stated in UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993”.

Blackman tabled the motion five months after Azerbaijan had paid for him to visit the country to observe the February 2020 parliamentary elections, in which president Ilham Aliyev’s ruling party retained its large majority.

At a press conference held the day after the polls closed, Blackman reportedly said: “There was nothing untoward that I could see during the voting process.”

But the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, now the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), later issued a statement expressing disappointment that “Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections did not meet international democratic standards” after the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe reported that “the restrictive legislation and political environment prevented genuine competition”.

In June 2020, the EU-funded European Platform for Democratic Elections wrote to the Speaker of the House of Commons accusing Blackman of aiming at “misinforming the Azerbaijan audience about the real international perception of the electoral process” due to his “overwhelmingly positive public assessments of the elections”.

Blackman tabled a second motion in Parliament in October 2020. The motion urged the UK government “to condemn Armenia for blatantly violating the ceasefire regime”. The MP asked a question about Nagorno-Karabakh in the Commons on the same day.

The following week, Blackman wrote to Raab, requesting that he meet with the APPG to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In the letter, Blackman repeated – word for word – several paragraphs of a statement issued weeks earlier by Aliyev’s foreign policy advisor, Hikmat Hajiyev.

“The responsibility for the present situation and future developments lie squarely with Armenia’s political-military leadership,” Blackman wrote, repeating verbatim what Aliyev’s aide had said.

Blackman does not appear to have made Raab aware of the source of his claims.

During this period, the MP continued to maintain close contact with Azerbaijan’s London embassy, which held regular press conferences as well as briefings for MPs and peers. Azerbaijan’s then ambassador Tahir Taghizadeh, whose tenure has since come to an end, later told Russian news agency Interfax that his embassy had maintained a “permanent regime of telephone and video consultations” with UK parliamentarians during the six-week war.

Feyziyev appears to have played a key role in the embassy’s outreach efforts.

This included an online briefing held for Blackman on the Russian-brokered peace deal that ended the conflict in early November. Nobody else appears to have been present in the 10 November call besides Blackman, Feyziyev, Taghizadeh and an Azerbaijani embassy official.

The next day, Blackman tabled a third early day motion welcoming the signing of the peace agreement and expressing a wish “to show solidarity with the Azerbaijani people who have been resilient by publicly demonstrating in such huge numbers in support of their right to live in peace in their historical lands”.

The Azerbaijan APPG was scheduled to meet with the FCDO the following day, although it is unclear whether this meeting went ahead or not.