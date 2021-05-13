Boris the liberal is dead. Boris the authoritarian reigns supreme

If any illusion remained that Boris Johnson was a liberal, Tuesday's Queen’s Speech should have shattered it.

As Mayor of London and then as a backbench MP, Johnson cultivated a mythology of himself being far more liberal than many of his Tory colleagues. Indeed, in a 2016 speech at the Vote Leave HQ, he told the audience it was “probably true” that he was a “liberal cosmopolitan”, and railed against being thought of as a “small-minded xenophobe”. He even sang ‘Ode to Joy’ in German, in a characteristically eccentric turn.

But anyone who still thinks the prime minister fits the liberal label probably hasn't been paying close attention to politics for the past five years.

This week’s Queen's Speech included headline plans to make photo ID compulsory to vote in elections. The plan is ostensibly to counter voter impersonation – yet the government admits that at the last general election there were only six cases of ballot fraud. In 2015, the Electoral Commission found that 3.5 million people don’t have any form of photo ID. This new law would make it much harder for them to vote. But that’s the whole point: to disenfranchise young people, poor people, trans and gender diverse people, and people of colour. Not only are they less likely to hold a current passport or driving licence – they are also less likely to vote for the Tories. This is voter suppression straight from the American playbook.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is also making a return. Already the focus of significant opposition, this bill represents the biggest threat to the right to protest in a generation. It threatens to criminalise protesters who are noisy, disruptive or even ‘annoying’, while effectively outlawing Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities’ way of life.

The government’s plans for immigration are particularly disturbing. Having already closed the door on freedom of movement within Europe, they are now introducing a system that ties people to their employers, is unresponsive to labour needs within the economy and shuts out working-class migrants.

As for those seeking refuge, the government seeks to further differentiate ‘good’ asylum seekers who have come to the UK through practically non-existent “legal” means, and ‘bad’ asylum seekers who arrived on Britain shores outside of these approved routes. In practice, the vast majority of refugees would fall into the latter category and will, if the government manages to implement these plans, be automatically denied the right to refugee status in the UK, regardless of the validity of their claim.