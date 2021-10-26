British MPs urge privacy watchdog to investigate BP for ‘political spying’

MPs have called for a probe into BP’s political spying, after an openDemocracy investigation found that the oil giant has spent years monitoring peaceful climate campaigners.

BP hired a private intelligence firm set up by a former MI6 agent to keep tabs on its critics. It also shared information with public institutions, including the British Museum and Warwick University, where one campaigner was targeted with “very discreet security”.

Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, described the revelations as a “deeply disturbing case of political spying” and urged the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to “urgently investigate”.

Labour MP Matthew Pennycook, the shadow climate change minister, today said: “BP need to stop funding climate surveillance activities and start focusing all their efforts on what more they need to do as a company to make themselves fully compliant with the Paris Agreement.”

And the Liberal Democrats’ climate spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse, told openDemocracy that BP’s actions were “shocking and intrusive”.

“People have a right to demonstrate peacefully and it’s essential that fossil fuel companies are held to account,” she added.

The company’s targets include Chris Garrard, a classical music composer with a doctorate from Oxford University. Garrard works with the Art Not Oil group, campaigning against BP’s decades-long sponsorship of the British Museum.

Over several years, BP gathered personal details about Garrard – including a CCTV image of him waiting at a London train station in 2015, when he attended the oil giant’s annual general meeting.