England’s Vagrancy Act must be scrapped. But will its replacement be any better?

It is that time of year again. The nights are drawing in and the temperatures are dropping. And while most people are starting to look forward to the holiday season, many of the hundreds of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in the UK will be worrying about surviving a harsh winter. And for those sleeping rough in England and Wales, there remains an added threat: the fear of being arrested.

In February, following campaigning by Crisis and many other charities, the UK government officially announced its intention to repeal the 1824 Vagrancy Act, which gives police the power to arrest people simply for sleeping rough. But the government made no mention of the act in the Queen’s speech and has not committed itself to a timetable for repeal. It now seems likely that the act will remain in force throughout 2021 and into next year.

What’s more, campaigners are concerned that when repeal finally comes, the act will be replaced by something just as bad. Some fear that the government may move to strip the agency and humanity from those experiencing homelessness – essentially creating a system in which those without a home no longer have a right to bodily autonomy.

Particularly worrying were comments by Conservative MP Nickie Aiken, who has been a prominent figure in calling for the 200-year-old act to be scrapped. While leading a parliamentary debate on repealing the act in April, Aiken advocated for increased ‘assertive outreach’ by social workers and mental health professionals, whom she says should have the power to section rough sleepers who refuse support and accommodation, prompting The Daily Telegraph to run a headline that euphemistically asserted that ‘Homeless people who refuse help should be forced to accept assistance, ministers told’. Any such policy would be ripe for abuse – not least for Black people, who are four times more likely to be sectioned than people who are white.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

While it is vital that the government comes to a different conclusion, such calls are not entirely new. In 2018, homelessness charity St. Mungos, which has previously apologised for its role in helping the government to search for homeless illegal migrants to deport, also called for local authorities to carry out assertive outreach work following any repeal of the Vagrancy Act. For its part, the government has written to local authorities to remind them of their current, more limited powers to detain people against their will, although it remains to be seen whether it will go as far as Aiken has suggested.