Facebook buffeted by storms, but can the scrutiny help prevent dark influence on the coming UK election?

Arguably, the real power centre of Facebook is its vertical integration as a social media network, a media distribution company, a media buying company, an advertising exchange or platform, an advertising agency, and a data analytics company; its horizontally integrated data exchanges between Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram; and the ability of advertisers to sell across the Facebook companies. Structural separation of these functions might be a powerful solution.

Democratic presidential contender Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for break-up of what she calls the ‘Platform Utilities’ with clear restrictions on their vertical integration.

Content regulation?

In the UK, the House of Lords Communications Committee concluded that it was appropriate to put special obligations on companies such as Facebook to ensure that they acted fairly to users, to other companies ‘and in the interests of society’. These obligations would be enforced by a regulator.

Countries around the world, including Australia, India and Singapore, have developed new measures around the takedown of illegal content or disinformation: as with the UK proposals announced in April 2019, many questions remain, including around due process, precision in definition of prohibited material, and satisfaction of human rights principles. Facebook now commands little confidence, because it has been found wanting before, and because its decisions on content moderation have appeared inconsistent, contradictory, capricious, and compromised by the profit motive. Legislative and regulatory frustration with Facebook and other platforms has turned to the question of criminal penalties on the senior managements of platform companies.

Facebook responds by pointing to the amount of material posted on its platform every day, with billions of posts and hundreds of millions of photographs. Others argue that Facebook is effectively being subsidised for the costs of its own failures by users, media organisations and others who flag up problem materials. Instead, it should be investing sufficiently to address the online pollution that it is causing, as with the ‘polluter pays’ principle that underpins much environmental legislation.

Tax?

Pressure is also on to make platform companies pay more tax. In his October 2018 budget, the then UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced a new Digital Services Tax which would be levied on the revenues of the ‘Big Tech’ companies from 2020. Some have suggested levies on the advertising revenues of companies such as Facebook. Taxation is one way to address the negative externalities of platforms such as Facebook or to fund social goods such as independent news.

Resistance at all levels is needed

Facebook, for some, is now an empire. But inside the Empire, resistance is now growing amongst current Facebook staff as well as former employees and current and former investors. Leaks have taken place regularly over the last year or two and the range of issues has had an impact on morale, Facebook’s former UK policy chief Lord Richard Allan confirmed before the International Grand Committee a year ago.

Fixing Facebook will take coordinated international regulation. It will require scrutiny of its data-mining business model. Some now argue that aggregated data should be held in public ownership. We need proper analysis of Facebook’s role in the digital advertising market. We need forensic analysis of its data practices. We need interrogation of Facebook’s recommendation and other algorithms. There must be personal obligations on Facebook’s founder and other senior executives and directors. We need re-designation of Facebook as a utility. We need break-up of the Facebook family of companies in a meaningful way, focusing as much on its vertically-integrated advertising operation as on its ownership of Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. The planned integration of its family of companies should be blocked by regulators in the US and Europe. It should be prevented from entering new markets like finance. We need new taxation systems which reduce the incentives for corporate surveillance, and support the development of independent media. We need modernised electoral laws around the world, and a ban on dark money and dark advertising as Open Democracy has demanded.

At the core of this discussion of course is corporate power in the age of surveillance capitalism. We need to move fast and break-up Facebook, before it breaks us. If central bankers won’t let Facebook break international finance, we shouldn’t let it break democracy.