George Galloway may have broken election law by failing to file expenses on time

George Galloway may have broken election law by failing to file his campaign expenses on time following last month’s Batley & Spen by-election.

The Workers’ Party candidate had repeatedly accused others of election irregularities, saying he had “multiple grounds” to get the by-election’s result overturned in court.

The legal deadline for declaring campaign expenses was Friday 6 August. But, as of lunchtime on Monday, Galloway had still not filed the papers, openDemocracy understands.

Kirklees Council confirmed that the other 15 candidates submitted their returns by the deadline on Friday. A spokesperson added: “On Monday 9 August 2021, the Acting Returning Officer received the returns and declarations as to election expenses for George Galloway.”

Election law makes it an “illegal practice” if “a candidate or election agent fails to comply” in filing their return on time. But experts say that candidates or their agents can avoid prosecution by applying for relief from the High Court within seven days.

Galloway has repeatedly claimed the by-election was not conducted fairly. In July he claimed to have started legal action “to have the Batley and Spen by-election result annulled”, tweeting: “SEE YOU IN COURT”.

During his campaign, he also threatened to take legal action against the local council, after it removed his posters.