Batley and Spen shows that Johnson is mortal

Even campaigning for the Respect party in Leicester South in 2004 (as party leader rather than candidate), he was an energetic presence, taking to a megaphone on a bus for 14-hour days – I vividly recall being able to measure how far away he was from the constant invective on his megaphone. And for all his undoubted opportunism, migrating from seat to seat, even Galloway’s bitterest foes will admit to envying his oratorical gifts.

Yet he has been less successful at turning this into a base. In both Bethnal Green and Bow, and Bradford, Galloway effectively mobilised protest votes for an initial victory, but failed to secure re-election.

During the campaign, Galloway was filmed explaining his strategy: that there were 20,000 Muslim voters in the seat, and that if they were mobilised by working the mosques, their votes could propel him to win the seat. His poll of 8,264 shows the strengths and limitations of this sectarian strategy, and his claims of “80 or 90% support” among Muslim voters rang hollow. Galloway appears to have made little effort to reach out further than his Muslim hinterland, and prompted widespread condemnation over what were seen as his attempts to pit communities against one another. For his part, Galloway denies all knowledge of the anti-LGBT campaigner who led a crowd that shouted and chased the Labour candidate in the street.

Nonetheless, by any measure, it was a remarkable poll for a newly parachuted-in candidate with no established party and no existing organisation in the constituency. Yet compared to Bradford West, where Galloway mounted a similarly divisive campaign, it was only half as effective, securing him 21% rather than 36%. The result was that Galloway dented the traditional Labour Muslim vote, but if anything, also bit into the Conservative Muslim vote by at least as much.

Judging by Galloway’s virtually delusional monologue this morning, he appears to have expected the strategy to succeed, and was genuinely surprised to have come third.

Legal challenge?

Within minutes of the result, Galloway announced that he would be mounting a legal challenge to the result. It is unlikely to succeed.

No campaign with George Galloway would be complete without such threats from the famously litigious former MP. Even before the result was in, Galloway threatened to sue Kirklees Council over their demand that he take down his election posters, because the mandatory publisher’s imprint on them was deemed too small.

Legal challenges to elections rarely go well. Galloway cited the case of Phil Woolas, in which the Labour MP was unseated for making false representations about the character of Elwyn Watkins, his Lib Dem opponent in the 2010 general election. What Galloway omitted was the crucial word “knowingly”: the Woolas case was unusual because the email trail existed to show that Woolas knew that he was lying when he made false claims about Watkins. Woolas had been foolish enough to put this in writing to his agent. Repeating the 2010 unseating of Woolas may be near-impossible. Indeed, prior to this case, the last time an MP was successfully unseated for this was 1909. Precedents are not on Galloway’s side.

However, even if he were to successfully bring a challenge, the precedents show that voters rarely care for what they see as a sore loser challenging a result. Watkins succeeded in his legal case against Woolas, but in the ensuing by-election, the majority of the replacement Labour candidate rose from 103 to 3,558.

In Winchester in 1997, the defeated Tory MP successfully challenged the result over ballot-stamping irregularities. He was rewarded for his trouble by the Lib Dem majority at the by-election rising from two votes to 21,556. Voters do not like being dragged back to the polls.

Dirty tricks

While Galloway’s complaints will likely be ruled tenuous, this by-election did see a litany of dirty tricks. This has included confrontations, allegations of verbal and physical intimidation, ‘dog whistle’ campaigning and fake leaflets: there was a bogus ‘Black Lives Matter’ leaflet showing Keir Starmer taking the knee, which seemed intended to rile white, socially conservative Labour voters. Ironically, it is not the content which is likely to cause most trouble, but the lack of an official imprint, which is a criminal offence.

There will be pressure on the West Yorkshire Police to investigate all these incidents; yet police are notoriously reluctant to wade into anything political, and there is a strong tendency to inaction after an election.

None of this is new. By-elections have a long history of turning bitter and nasty. The 1983 Bermondsey by-election featured notoriously homophobic campaigning from several parties, including an anonymous leaflet highlighting the Labour candidate Peter Tatchell’s anti-Monarchist views by asking “Which Queen would you vote for?” Labour held back a Lib Dem advance in the 2004 Birmingham Hodge Hill by-election, in a campaign managed by Tom Watson, where leaflets proclaimed, “Remember, Labour is on your side, the Lib Dems are on the side of failed asylum seekers.”

What is different is that in the social media age, these dark arts of by-elections are more easily captured, with anonymous leaflets circulated on Twitter within minutes.

A Labour win – by the skin of its teeth

Despite the narrowness of the result, it is something of a vindication for both the Labour candidate and for Keir Starmer. The Labour victor, Kim Leadbeater, was a charismatic candidate, whose infectious passion for her home area was self-evident. Her campaign attracted some criticism for running on her personal following, often omitting ‘Labour’ from election leaflets. Yet this is nothing new in by-elections – all parties do it, whenever it benefits them.

Leadbeater suffered sustained personal abuse – particularly tasteless, given her sister was murdered as the MP for the constituency five years ago. She also suffered from our paradoxical attitude to politicians. Voters overwhelmingly say that they don’t want professional politicians who have been party apparatchiks for their whole lives. Apparently, from the treatment of Leadbeater, we learn that voters also don’t want politicians who only joined their party a year ago, either.