Guernsey: Searching for truth in a tax haven election

Amid this tangled web of interests, I remembered that MXC’s parent company had also bought Guernsey’s only newspaper back in 2019. The co-investment with a different Ravenscroft managed fund had seen MXC invest £4.9 million in the Guernsey Press, a 200-year island institution that Smith hoped would “further embrace technology”.

As I wondered how all of these connections fitted together, I checked in with Andrew Barnes to discuss his own fact-finding mission. He told me he was sometimes hindered by a lack of government information against which to check candidates’ claims. “Especially the [lack of] availability of ‘sensitive information’ that isn’t really that sensitive, or should be in the public eye,” he said. Facts that some might consider problematic – such as the chief minister investing in the fund or Trott being both a senior politician and lobby group chairman – went largely unnoticed.

Speaking to Barnes from England, I was coming to the realisation that the island we had both grown up in was not normal.

‘A political play’

On my side of the Channel was Lance Plunkett, one of the few people I traced from the leaked fund report willing to talk. His lost property app – Found Limited – had received £150,000 backing.

The idea for the app came to Plunkett, 43, after he lost a set of keys in a taxi in his native Australia, realising the need for a centralised police database for lost property.

The “Guernsey-based developer” was valued at £3.5 million, representing a 40% uplift on the fund’s initial valuation, the report states.

Plunkett was previously contracted by Guernsey’s government and helped launch the Digital Greenhouse in 2016. But once Found was established, he was unable to attract the skilled tech staff he needed, he said, so in 2019 he opened up an office in Bristol.

Found Limited was still a Guernsey-based business despite having UK-based staff, he said. He was also “technically” a Guernsey resident, he said, later clarifying that he had spent more time in the UK recently because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Company filings show that Found is registered as an overseas company in the UK, with both the original company and Plunkett, as a director, listed to a Guernsey address. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing. When I questioned Found’s tax arrangements, Plunkett wrote: “We pay taxes in both Guernsey and the UK… there is nothing untoward in this.”

He was grateful for the fund’s investment in his app but said it was “a political play” to suggest there was a genuine focus on helping island tech start-ups. In a later email, Plunkett seemed unsure about that too, writing that I was misrepresenting his feelings about “The Guernsey Innovation Fund [sic]”.

The report showed that two other early-stage island tech start-ups had received fund backing by the end of 2019. One had defaulted on its loan and since gone out of business while the other is now facing COVID-related difficulties. The other companies in the report included two established Guernsey firms, two linked Jersey-based companies, and another UK-based firm.

What’s eating Gilbert Chalk?

As the global pandemic raged, a rupture had occurred behind the scenes of the Guernsey Investment Fund, largely unknown to the public. The leaked report, written in the early stages of the pandemic, was broadly optimistic about the fund’s underlying investments, but something else was causing unease.

On 30 June, Gilbert Chalk, the UK-based chairman of the fund’s independent board, resigned. The board said his departure was due to the pandemic, but Chalk has since declined to tell me why he left.

His resignation was followed by a series of events that altered the relationship between those managing the money.

It came as the Guernsey Investment Fund looked to sink the first of the additional £40 million of taxpayers’ money into property. Politicians had learned the details of that arrangement in January, but only after thorough questioning from a deputy. Under the deal, a different fund – managed, like the Guernsey Investment Fund, by the investment firm Ravenscroft – was due to co-invest in the properties “generally on an equal basis”, they were told.

In July, shortly after Chalk’s resignation, the MXC group agreed to pull its fund investment out. MXC’s “accelerated exit” would help return money to its shareholders and release if from committing a further £1.3 million, it said.

The same month, Ravenscroft sold its stake in the MXC company that was accruing the fees earned for the Guernsey advisory work. Despite the sale, Ravenscroft continued to “maintain a successful working relationship” with Ian Smith, it said. The MXC group posted a loss of £17.1 million in 2020, but Smith took home a £414,000 package that same financial year, to August. MXC, Ravenscroft and the board would not disclose how much they earned in fees from their fund work, citing confidentiality, but a spokesman for all three entities said they were “in line with industry standards”.

The ‘Marmite’ man

The inner workings of this £65 million taxpayer commitment were far from the minds of most Guernsey voters when they went to the polls in their largely COVID-free bubble in October. An early-hours declaration saw Gavin St Pier re-elected as poll-topper, seemingly a healthy pat on the back for his pandemic leadership. Lyndon Trott, who led the COVID financial recovery plans, was also returned in ninth place. But a week later, both men were turfed out from their senior roles when the new assembly appointed its leaders. Their new party hadn’t made the gains it hoped for.

St Pier penned an open letter in which he described himself as Marmite, pointing to 57% of people voting for him and 43% not. But there would still be a role for the ousted chief minister. The now-backbencher was tasked with establishing a Guernsey investment authority after a manifesto pledge to “strengthen governance” over taxpayer investments.

St Pier’s post-election declaration of interests omitted any mention of the fund his committee had helped launch and that he had then personally invested in, and he did not respond to my email asking if he, like MXC, had decided to pull his money out. Trott told me any comments he made about the fund in the lead-up to the election were based on information provided by the States’ independent advisers. “I stand by them wholeheartedly," he said.

In order for the fund to pass his “smell test”, John Christensen suggested changes needed to be driven by politicians, who should be ultimately accountable for public money and capable of managing any conflicts of interest. “I really emphasise the need for a proper governance structure, proper accountability, and proper audit,” he said.

The fund’s independent board, made up of three non-political members, “firmly rejected” claims that it had taken a lax approach to corporate governance. In a statement sent by Ravenscroft’s PR person, the board together with the manager and adviser MXC Capital, added that they were jointly “pleased” with the fund’s success – pointing to 2019’s increased share value, based on audited results. MXC had been appointed to provide specialist advice and its relationship with Ravenscroft was “a matter of public record”, a spokesman for all three parties said.

On the £3.6 million fund investment into an MXC group company, the same spokesman said MXC Joint Ventures was “a separate company which is co-funded equally by GIF [Guernsey Investment Fund] and MXC Capital Limited”. Guernsey’s government, through a spokesman for its senior Policy and Resources Committee, pointed out it was just one shareholder in the fund, “which operates under the governance framework for such funds, and must adhere to all the relevant laws and regulations”.

I caught up with Andrew Barnes after the election. His site had published 78 fact checks, aggregating some of the more common candidate claims. Now he was looking forward, and had penned a fiery op-ed sharing his thoughts on a “dire” post-election outlook. His negativity was based on the correlation between those who had made false election claims and those now sitting in Guernsey’s government. “Most of the candidates that got in made unsubstantiated claims, the vast majority,” he said. It left me wondering who would take on the search for truth on behalf of voters in a place lacking in transparency, not least when it came to this murky fund.