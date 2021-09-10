Liverpool rises in opposition to arms fair as legal challenge is mounted

An arms fair due to be held on the banks of the Mersey has provoked a political storm in Liverpool.

Companies implicated in human rights violations in Afghanistan, Yemen and Gaza are due to speak and exhibit at the Europe 2021 Electronic Warfare conference next month at the city’s council flagship conference centre, Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

After political protest and COVID-19 scuppered the arms fair’s original event planned at the same venue in November last year, organisers tried to move to Seville, Spain, but faced further protest there. Local activists accused the authorities of turning the city into “an accomplice of the death industry”. Seville City Council backed down and cancelled the event, after “assessing the negative impact of being linked to a controversial meeting that has generated social opposition”, the Spanish newspaper Diario de Sevilla reported.

Now the organisers have returned to work with the same Liverpool venue. Liverpool city mayor, Joanne Anderson, asserted in July that: “The council has no power to interfere with bookings taken by ACC Liverpool.” Campaigners have pointed out that the council owns the building and therefore is the sole shareholder of its management company, ACC Liverpool, with the power to appoint and dismiss its directors.

Last month the council’s chief executive, Tony Reeves, warned of “reputational and commercial risk” if the conference centre cancelled a booking “for no valid reason”.

There is precedent, however. Two previous events at ACC were cancelled – a 2020 tour by homophobic evangelist Franklin Graham and the 2019 Great British Shooting Show, with the latter dropped after the council described overseas trophy hunting as a “deplorable practice”.

Profiting from death

Opposition to the arms fair is strong, with the council also facing a legal challenge from campaigners. Tomorrow, the former labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the actor Maxine Peake, the rapper Lowkey and local Yemeni, Syrian and Palestinian speakers, will address a demonstration called by a coalition of councillors, trade unionists, pensioners, students and communities impacted by war. Demonstrators will march from Liverpool 8 – where many migrant and refugee communities live – to the Metropolitan Cathedral and on to a rally in the city centre.

The Liverpool city councillor Lena Šimić, who grew up in Croatia during the Yugoslav war, warned her fellow councillors at a meeting in July of the “traumatic consequences” of the arms trade on “whole generations of young people”. She told them she had “lost friends both as soldiers and innocent civilians… Wars don’t just stop; the effects go on… Profits from weapons are made when those weapons are successful, when they do what they were made to do, destroy and kill. These are profits made from deaths of people and destruction of the environment.”

She urged colleagues to “make sure this kind of weapons trading finds it difficult and shameful to continue its business” and push ACC to cancel the event; “It shouldn’t happen in Liverpool; it shouldn’t happen anywhere.”

Šimić and three other Labour councillors defied the Labour whip and backed a call for “a comprehensive review of all options available to the council with a view to having this event cancelled”. But the motion, initiated by the Green party councillor Lawrence Brown, was defeated.

The conference is being arranged by the Association of Old Crows, an organisation named after the ‘old crows’ term used to describe electronic warfare that disrupted enemy communications during the Second World War.

Present will be similar companies that take part in the DSEI arms fair, set to take place again at London’s Excel Centre next week, despite massive protests and mayoral opposition. Five of them – Raytheon, Leonardo, L3Harris, Rohde & Schwarz and Teledyne – supply components for the MQ-9 Reaper drone, used in Afghanistan for what the US calls targeted assassinations.

On 26 August, ten civilians from one family, including children, were slaughtered by a drone strike. The nature of war zones makes it hard to independently verify manufacturers of components involved in strikes on civilians, but the MQ-9 Reaper drone has been used throughout the Afghan war, including in recent strikes, and has been used in strikes on civilians.