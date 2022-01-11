Sue Gray: How ‘partygate’ investigator stonewalled transparency campaign

The top civil servant investigating alleged illegal lockdown parties at Downing Street is “not a person that believes in open and full disclosure”, according to a campaigner who has spent years fighting for information in a public inquiry.

Sue Gray, who has been appointed to oversee the party probe, is infamous in the world of information transparency. She once urged officers not to respond to a Freedom of Information request, citing the Chilcot Inquiry into the Iraq war as an example of how to “releas[e] information in a managed way” in documents previously seen by openDemocracy.

Gray is now the second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. MPs and media have feted her as “formidable” and “the most powerful civil servant you've never heard of”.

But campaigner Jason Evans says she isn’t fit to run the investigation into Downing Street parties because of her involvement in the stonewalling of Freedom of Information requests within the Cabinet Office dating back years.

Evans is fighting for justice over the infected blood scandal that killed his father. It saw thousands of people infected with HIV and Hepatitis B during the 1970s and 1980s because of a contaminated blood product called Factor 8.

Evans, who founded a campaign group, also called Factor 8, to expose the scandal, called Gray’s involvement in the latest probe “a massive irony”.

He said: “I think the documentary evidence that I’ve seen shows that this isn’t a person that believes in open and full disclosure. [...] Personally, I wouldn’t have confidence in that kind of person to lead an investigation or an inquiry.”

Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, invited 100 people to “BYOB” drinks at Downing Street in May 2020 – a time when it was illegal to meet more than one person socially, even outdoors. Gray, who led the investigation that resulted in the sacking of Theresa May’s former deputy Damian Green, is also investigating a string of other alleged breaches.

‘An exquisite irony’

Emails obtained by Evans show how Gray tried to block the release of sensitive documents to people campaigning for justice over the infected blood scandal in 2018.

Evans sent a request to the Treasury for historic files, which was then forwarded to the controversial ‘Clearing House’ within the Cabinet Office. The Clearing House actively discouraged the Treasury from releasing information. In the emails, Sue Gray, who is the sponsor of the infected blood inquiry, wrote: “Personally I would favour the [infected blood] inquiry releasing the information in a managed way (as we tried to do with Chilcot).”