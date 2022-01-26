UK government spent £40,000 hiding secretive Clearing House unit

The Cabinet Office spent tens of thousands of pounds trying to stop openDemocracy finding out about its ‘Orwellian’ Clearing House unit, the government has admitted.

The Clearing House has been accused of blacklisting journalists and blocking their Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. Investigations by openDemocracy have revealed how it helped suppress sensitive information on issues ranging from Grenfell Tower to the contaminated blood scandal.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said it was time for the Cabinet Office to “stop behaving like a rogue department”.

Sheppard, who has been trying to obtain copies of government polling on ‘Scottish attitudes to the Union’ from the Cabinet Office through FOI requests since June 2019, told openDemocracy: “This is further evidence, if any were needed, that not only is the Cabinet Office determined to keep the public in the dark, but it is charging them to maintain this veil of secrecy.”

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

The Cabinet Office spent months fighting openDemocracy in 2020 and 2021 through an information tribunal to prevent the disclosure of information about the Clearing House. It has now admitted legal action cost the department £38,723.16.

openDemocracy won the case in April last year. Judge Chris Hughes excoriated the government in his ruling, saying documents the Cabinet Office presented in court about the Clearing House were "misleading" and noting a “profound lack of transparency about the operation”, which might “extend to ministers”.

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) subsequently launched a parliamentary inquiry into the operations of the Clearing House. But last week, the Cabinet Office's permanent secretary admitted his colleagues still hadn’t appointed anyone to lead the internal review they promised five months ago.