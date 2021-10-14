Revealed: The tax avoider’s secret weapon

The Pandora Papers shed light on a UK property market that operates under two parallel structures. The wealthy and well connected secretly trade high-value property using offshore companies, while anyone buying a suburban semi must put their name on a public register and fork out thousands in stamp duty.

The scale of the market in property-owning companies is vast. A Transparency International study from 2015 found almost 41,000 properties in London registered to overseas companies, covering an area of 2.5 square miles. Some 89% of these properties were registered in tax havens, including 13,831 in the British Virgin Islands alone.

The Pandora Papers have identified a relatively small but significant chunk of that market – 1,500 properties held through offshore companies, and property transactions worth £4bn. They show us that this market is not the preserve of the underworld, but the favoured way of doing business among kings, former prime ministers and leading businessmen.

Although there are many reasons why an individual may wish to hold property using an offshore company, none of which are particularly savoury, a major driver has been tax. Specifically, it’s stamp duty land tax – a levy on the transfer of property.

Rather than selling a property, a seller transfers ownership of the property into a new company, also known as a ‘special purpose vehicle’ (SPV). The seller of the property then sells all the shares in the SPV to the new owner, transferring control of the company and with it the property. Because the legal ownership of the property does not change – it remains with the company – stamp duty is not paid.

You and I may think that this is a crude and obvious scam. The tax industry believes this to be a completely normal and legal way to reduce a tax liability.

As such, the reaction of many in the industry to the Pandora Papers has been a collective shrug of the shoulders. One leading tax partner argued that the system was a “policy choice”. The government chooses not to tax property transactions involving SPVs. If the government wants to tax these transactions, all it has to do is change the law.

The problem with this argument is that the government did change the law – more than once.

Past efforts to fix the system

The government first introduced legislation to counteract the use of SPVs to transfer property ownership way back in 1967. Under the 1930 Finance Act, companies could transfer ownership of a property to another company within the same group and claim relief on stamp duty, making the transfer tax-exempt. The 1967 Finance Act prevented relief from being claimed if the purpose of the transfer was to sell the property-owning company to a third party.

In the late 1990s, the use of SPVs as an avoidance tool became more popular as the New Labour government started to raise stamp duty on higher-value property transactions. Avoidance became so widespread that increases in stamp duty rates were not leading to increased tax receipts. Stamp duty became known in the profession as a ‘voluntary’ tax. By the early 2000s, Inland Revenue’s internal figures estimated that £750m a year in stamp duty was being lost on property transactions.