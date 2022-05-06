As Russia continues to inflict untold suffering and devastation in Ukraine, many around the world are profiting amid the horrific bloodshed.

Depressingly, given the spiralling climate crisis, fossil fuel firms – and their investors – are the biggest winners of the war, reaping the benefits of surging energy prices and new governmental measures to expand oil production.

Coal companies and offshore drilling services have done the best out of the geopolitical crisis, both registering an astonishing 42% increase in their market value.

But who else is cashing in on the emerging war economy? To determine this, we must look closer at the market capitalisation data, which reveals investors’ expectations about different firms’ earnings capacities.

The more the market value of a firm rises, the higher it ascends in the overall corporate hierarchy. With this in mind, the graph below shows the 20 corporate sectors that have enjoyed the largest increase in company market value – outperforming 153 others – since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.