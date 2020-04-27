In India, the pandemic is creating new borders

Complete lockdown in the country was an unprecedented move, one that even China had not undertaken. Yet, in a country with such a large population, it was seen as an essential and unavoidable step. Forcible closure and suspension of all movement appears incompatible with the very idea of democracy but this was seen as an extraordinary situation – of war against the pandemic. But as in any other situation of war, it led to panic buying of essential goods and food supplies. While fighting the virus required social distance, for whoever could afford it, securing one’s needs for the next few days was more urgent.

From the start, response to the pandemic was pitted against human needs. The government repeatedly assured the people that essential items of food and daily existence will be available throughout, but this met the needs of the middle class, the residents of the city, preferably employed and those who had a place to live. The directive to stay at home, indoors not outdoors, addressed them. The boundaries were drawn to secure them. The extremely poor and migrant workers, stood on the other side of the wall. No movement outside meant no income and means of survival.

Hence, over the next two days as residents stayed off the road, the migrants tried desperately to return to their villages. They collected in huge numbers at bus stations, seeking some mode of transportation. Lockdown was seen as a necessary condition for delaying the spread of the deadly virus; but as borders often do, it created a new form of vulnerability. Those who tried to go around doing their job, for instance, selling vegetables, found themselves at the receiving end of the police force. Lockdown required greater surveillance and it was impervious initially at least, to individual concerns and compulsions.