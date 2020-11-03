Japan’s migrants are not allowed to go ‘home’

With COVID-19 disrupting travel, shutting borders, and redefining what is essential work, Pandemic Borders explores what international migration will look like after the pandemic, in this series titled #MigrantFutures

2019 was a special year in the history of migration in Japan recording the highest number of both foreign residents in Japan and Japanese residents overseas since 1968. Yet, COVID-19 disrupted this flow as the Japanese government implemented strict pandemic border policies. The pandemic revealed the gap between the lived experience of migrants’ home-making practices and the government’s understanding of their temporariness. How does the meaning of ’home’ in the government’s pandemic border policies help us evaluate the future of labour migration in post-pandemic Japan?

The home redefined, overnight

Japan implemented border restrictions on 3 April 2020, prohibiting the entry of non-Japanese nationals or permanent residents from the majority of countries (as of 27 July, 150 countries were subject to restrictions). The ban applied to long-term work permit holders who had left Japan temporarily on work or holiday. The only exceptions applied to spouses or children of Japanese nationals or permanent residents and “long-term residents” (such as “persons with Japanese ancestry, Indochinese refugee settlers, the spouse or children of Japanese nationals left behind in China, etc”). Policies are constantly getting updated..

This resulted in around 90,000 foreign residents with homes in Japan being stuck offshore. The husband of one of the authors was one of them. He was returning to Japan from his work trip in Indonesia when he was stopped at the Narita airport. He had a job in Japan. He had his wife waiting for him at home in Tokyo. Yet, he was not allowed to cross the immigration gate. He slept on the floor of the terminal without even getting access to his suitcases. He was offered repatriation, but repatriation to where? He and his wife had lived, studied and worked in Japan for the last 10 years. Japan was their home. Yet he couldn’t come home.