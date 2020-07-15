What fate for the Venezuelan migrants stranded in Peru?

We met Andrith, a former police officer, his partner Patricia, and their 3-year-old son at the border between Ecuador and Peru in April of 2019. Having walked and hitchhiked from Venezuela, they arrived with no passports and extremely limited financial resources. When the lockdown was declared, Andrith was selling bracelets on buses, and was completely taken by surprise: “It caught us off guard. We live from day to day. We had nothing saved up… These weeks have been very hard. There have been days, when we didn’t have anything to eat.”

Despite initial public support for the emergency measures, including the support of Venezuelans, high levels of poverty and vulnerability made compliance extremely difficult. According to a survey conducted by Equilibrium CenDe on 23 March, a week into the lockdown, 37% of Venezuelan migrants declared that their homes had run out of food.

In a second survey, conducted on 18 April, only 5% of migrants had enough money to buy the food their household required. The same survey conducted on 15 June, showed that 43% had lost their jobs.

According to an on-going tracking study on socio-economic integration of Venezuelan immigrants we are conducting at the Universidad del Pacífico, about 10% went hungry during the quarantine.

Furthermore, access to public services, including healthcare, is very limited and migrants lack social support networks. Just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, three out of four interviewees were concerned about not having access to the public healthcare system. Importantly, due to irregular or precarious legal status, 65% of our tracking cohort feared seeking medical assistance in the case of falling ill.

There have also been reports of Venezuelans who, when contacting local health facilities to request testing, were denied attention because they lacked a specific form of residency (carné de extranjería). Excluding the migrant and refugee population from the country's public healthcare system, is not only discriminatory, but likely undermines public health efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.