The final benefit that students saw was the ability to develop the knowledge, skills and experience they needed for future career development. Given China’s rapid economic development, international students were very interested in learning the business tricks of the trade, economic policies, and management and investment skills.

For these students, China’s rapid development is something to emulate. They want to learn as much as they can so that they can transfer that knowledge, contributing to the economic growth of their home countries. While some students held ambitions of working for Chinese companies or the government sector, many also expected to return to their previous, home-country jobs with newly acquired skills.

Can China recover from ‘zero Covid’?

International students studying in China have experienced great hardships from the zero-Covid policy. Even so there is little to suggest that China’s status as a hub for students from BRI countries will change.

The costs of a Western education are prohibitive for many students from poorer countries. While the looming threat of a global recession and the slowing of China’s economic growth may dampen students’ hopes of the opportunities that study in in the country offers, a Western education remains simply out of reach for many.

With meaningful discussion on re-opening and re-promoting international education in China, the government can build on positive links with countries in the BRI, developing international students’ knowledge and skills in areas that will benefit both China and home countries. This will keep China attractive to international students who seek to benefit from the experience of the Chinese higher education system, business and culture.