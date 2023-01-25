We investigated these issues by interviewing 27 Ethiopian, Ghanaian and Tanzanian PhD candidates based in China. Several spoke about the importance of helping their Chinese supervisors to publish in English-language journals.

Less happily, they said that their universities had tightened the criteria for graduation. These involved both incentives and penalties to increase scientific output.

After China joined the WTO in 2001, Chinese state policy championed ‘going out’, promoting outward-facing internationalisation. Chinese universities followed suit and began to require doctoral candidates to have one or more ‘internationally’ accredited publications before they could graduate.

African PhD scholars, like other international students, often had to meet the same training and publishing requirements as Chinese nationals. Some university regulations specified that international PhD students could graduate only if they had been first or second author on papers published in journals in the Web of Science’s SCI (Science Citation Index) or Social Science Citation Index (SSCI). These prestigious indexes only covers a small proportion of the highest-ranked international journals, making it very hard to get papers accepted.

Emmanuel, a PhD student from Tanzania, told us that, halfway through his PhD, the management school at his regional Chinese university moved the doctoral goalposts. At first it required two publications in any journal, but from 2018 onwards all students had to publish at least one article in a Web of Science-indexed journal.

“It helps the school to increase its status,” he explained. “The more international publications you get, the more the score of the school increases.” University rankings are based partly on staff and student publications.

The rule change wreaked havoc for many doctoral candidates. Many had completed their research but were awaiting journal acceptance so that they could graduate.

Emmanuel returned to Tanzania six months ago. He had finished his PhD and has submitted a paper to a Web of Science journal, but while he waits for the journal’s editorial decisions he is in limbo. His PhD scholarship has finished, but without a graduation certificate he cannot find employment.

He says this is a common scenario: “In my class we were 18 students but only three could graduate in the year they finished. In the year before us it was the same… it is disappointing that so many people stay in school for four years and then leave with no graduation.”