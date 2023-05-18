The government ignored warnings that its flagship renters’ bill could create a loophole leaving vulnerable people at risk of homelessness.

Charities sounded the alarm last year that otherwise welcome plans in the Renters (Reform) Bill to abolish so-called “no fault” evictions could leave people more vulnerable to other types of backdoor evictions that do not attract the same level of automatic help from local councils.

Ministers say the long-awaited bill, published on Wednesday, makes renting fairer by modifying existing housing laws. There are plans to introduce a housing ombudsman to mediate between tenants and landlords, as well as helping pet owners.

While the legislation will ban “section 21” no-fault evictions, other grounds to kick people out have been strengthened. And instead of automatically receiving emergency “homelessness prevention duty” assistance from a local authority, tenants evicted in this manner will have to be manually assessed by cash-strapped councils to determine whether they are eligible for help.

“People who are subjected to this will fall into rough sleeping, or be put in temporary accommodation, where we’ve seen an incredible rise in use,” said Dr Tom Kerridge, policy and research manager at youth homelessness charity Centre Point. “It puts much more pressure on councils to relieve homelessness rather than preventing it, and it threatens to undermine what the government did in passing the Homelessness Reduction Act in 2018 and the Rough Sleeping Strategy in 2022.”

The Conservative government has pledged to end rough sleeping by 2024, but MPs and charities have raised concerns that not enough is being done, as openDemocracy revealed this year.

“While getting rid of section 21 is incredibly important,” Kerridge added, “we also need to ensure that people’s rights to support aren’t undermined.”

When tenants are evicted under so-called “section 8” grounds, for example because they are in rent arrears, their local authority does not have an immediate duty to help, and may declare them “intentionally homeless”, freezing them out of longer-term social housing too. Campaigners fear the draft Renters (Reform) Bill will make landlords more likely to evict people on these grounds if they do not have the option of a swift section 21 eviction.

Homelessness charity Crisis told openDemocracy it was “worried” about the “dilution of homelessness prevention duty”.