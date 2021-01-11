A world to win and a planet to save

With the shared strategic horizon of a Corbyn-led Labour government gone, the combined articulation of diverse movement demands is substantially more challenging. For example, environmentalists and trade unionists will have less of an incentive – and face less cajoling from the party leadership – to agree on a Green New Deal programme and campaigns. But the vital work of building individual movements and bringing their demands together can, must and does still take place. Activists across movements will likely be the driving force of this work, hopefully assisted by a post-Corbyn left able to coordinate and unite its various grassroots, social movement, trade union and parliamentary strands.

While the Labour left is currently in retreat as Starmer and his team attack it to show their respectability to the establishment, both the prospects of a left populist Green New Deal and future party transformation can be kept alive. The relative democratic flowering within the party under Corbyn, culminating in grassroots policy victories at Conference 2019, has created skills and networks in the membership and trade unions that can be deployed both to resist the shift to the right and to propose and organise for progressive policies that the leadership will likely reject. Discovering that the leadership is not committed to the policies and politics that the overwhelming majority of members support could spur greater radicalism and educate members about the importance of party transformation.

One frequent and usually fair criticism of green politics is the technical or abstract nature of its policy proposals. This problem can intensify at the international level. A further criticism of progressive policy making is that it focuses too heavily on the state as the agent of policy transformation and too little on other forces that contribute to social change - and indeed to the balance of forces with the state.

The task of left activists, campaigners and strategists is to go further. We must develop a Green New Deal programme that concerns itself not just with the state but also can act at the site of production, distribution and exchange, in the labour process and relate to social reproduction while providing roles for a wide range of progressive forces, maintaining a strong central antagonism and relating the local to the global as it builds its demands.

To be able to make these demands a reality, substantial training and education of cadres is required. Despite having come so close to being in office, the strategic imperatives of transforming elected office into real political power remain too poorly understood on the UK left. Some of the Corbyn team’s struggles against Labour’s bureaucracy and constant establishment assaults could be instructive. The tacit knowledge about handling obstructive elements of the party machine, which rules of the political game do and don’t apply to socialists, and how to build institutional counter-power needs to be passed onto the wider movement. But this knowledge must be coupled with an understanding of public policy not as a technocratic exercise undertaken by a neutral state but as a means to ultimately transform the state, which itself is a complex sight of class struggle.

A central focus on the Green New Deal would force the left to take internationalism more seriously. Global progressive forces are generally disarticulated by geography, language, tradition and focus of struggle. But these divisions can be overcome by building successful frames, stories and ways of understanding the world that link the national and the global without leaving behind a substantial section of either. Building connections between these movements and linking struggles together under common banners could strengthen the power of a left populist Green New Deal and many other campaigns and demands.

Conclusion

In the decade or so following the 2008 financial crisis, as neoliberalism’s hegemony frayed, left populism came to be seen by many on the left as a shortcut to counter-hegemony. The Global North still faces a systemic crisis through which the ruling class has yet to chart a viable course. But while progressive forces are more powerful today than a decade ago in almost every sphere, they remain far from establishing an effective counter-hegemony. The promise of the moment is characterised more by the weakness of the ruling class than the organised strength of the masses.

The situation should lead neither to despair nor the disavowal of the basic tenets of left populist communications: maintaining a central antagonism through constructing a majoritarian political frontier between an ‘us’ and a ‘them’ to support an anti-systemic movement seeking state power. Left populist communications alone were never sufficient to build lasting counter-hegemony – such a victory would require the kind of expansive strategy laid out in this essay, and possibly much more – but the experiments with left populism in the UK and elsewhere have advanced progressive forces along the right path.

In the UK, the left found its leader and opportunity for advance by accident. Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour Party as an extreme outsider, at a moment of historic weakness for the organised left, through a selection process that had been designed to hurt the left but instead helped it. Achieving lasting victories for the left in this context would have required the Corbyn team to appeal to the public, hold its position in the party and stimulate progressive forces all at the same time. Put another way, they had to learn to drive, while competing in a Formula 1 race and building their own car. That he and his team got so far for so long in such inauspicious circumstances is a huge credit to them and the movement that powered them, as well as evidence of the weakness of neoliberal hegemony.

Today, the terrain is much clearer: there can be no shortcuts to lasting social transformation. Left populist communications are vital and extremely effective when the conditions are right for a rapid advance, but they must not be abandoned in the harder work of deepening and strengthening our capacities while we wait for our next opportunity. A left populist Green New Deal, when combined with strategic planks focused on movement building, transforming the Labour Party, deepening relations to the rest of the world and developing a plan to act in and against the state, could provide a path for the left to advance again. We can and we must. We have a world to win and a planet to save.