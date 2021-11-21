Rosemary Bechler, 1951-2021

Yesterday, after a five-year struggle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Rosemary Bechler died. A passionate singer in the Welsh traditions of her mother, she was terribly afflicted by this slow but incurable lung disease. For four years, with the bravery and determination which made her a legend to those fortunate enough to know and work with her, she convinced everyone – except her husband, Nick Whitaker – that it was a mere annoyance. But this year its grip grew and has now taken Rosemary from us. To the end she defied it, writing, emailing and texting, her mind undiminished. Until, swiftly, her unique capacity for combining deep empathy and tolerance with implacable assurance, was silenced. The loss is immeasurable.

openDemocracy would not exist without Rosemary. Across a rocky transitional period she was its guide and steady hand. More than anyone she insisted on openness, pluralism and the voice of others. She was an outstanding mentor to young, would-be editors, who learnt the need for humility and the exercise of principled judgment from her. She oversaw Can Europe Make It?, the only section to have a question mark in its title. What was the question? That was just what she wanted you to ask! I can hear her laugh. Disagree if you want, she expected nothing less.

Her contribution to openDemocracy was always as a supporting editor – she was in effect its fifth co-founder. In 2011, Tony Curzon Price, then the editor-in-chief, proposed she should take over from him. She declined, knowing that she was not a chief executive. But this shows how central her role was.

Her theory of pluralism and insistence upon the centrality of difference and the need for persuasion and never censorship, received a final articulation in her last article, published this September, ‘When saying "No" isn’t enough’. Never liberal or wishy-washy, she was an anti-capitalist to her core. From her starting point as a hard-line Communist she undertook the most profound and deepest reassessment of her political beliefs, with an integrity few have matched, while remaining true to her radicalism.

Perhaps she had the critical and emotional capacity to achieve this because of her formal training as a literary critic of the 18th century. She completed a PhD at the University of Cambridge on Samuel Richardson’s 'Clarissa; or, The History of a Young Lady: Comprehending the Most Important Concerns of Private Life'.

From the 1980s, when she worked for European Nuclear Disarmament, she was committed to peace in Europe. In 2016 she became a dedicated member of DiEM25 as a trans-European movement, while being convinced – with her smile – that just like openDemocracy, it didn’t know how much it had still to learn.

Here we would like all who were lucky enough to know her to post and add your recollections and salutes.