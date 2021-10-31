Sunak hides behind rose-tinted glasses as COVID and climate threats rise

Despite the UK hosting this year's COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow that kicks off today, the pressing topic of a green future was almost entirely absent from the government’s new Budget.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak failed to include any significant points about climate breakdown. This ambivalence is set against a backdrop of strong warnings this week from the UN’s World Meteorological Organization that the decarbonisation targets being set by many governments are far too low to keep global temperatures below a 1.5°C rise, with a catastrophic rise to 2.7°C over this century most likely. The prognosis, therefore, is for progressive climate breakdown, with rapid increases in the frequency of severe weather events.

Equally surprising was the lack of concern in the Budget about the other pressing global challenge, the pandemic. Sunak’s whole presentation was couched in terms of the UK moving towards a bright new post-COVID world. The difficult days of the pandemic are over, and we can return to our old lifestyles – indeed, for much of the UK, especially England, we already have.

In contrast to this, epidemiologists have warned that the UK is not out of the woods. In England, there are now around 200 deaths a day and daily new infections recorded are repeatedly in the 40,000-50,000 range. The government, rather than its scientific advisors, appears to be going for ‘herd immunity’ through a combination of vaccination and infection, but experience elsewhere questions the wisdom of this.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Show your support

As New Scientist reported: “Nearly everyone in Iran has been infected by the coronavirus at some point during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some have caught the virus more than once, but the country still hasn’t achieved herd immunity. Instead, Iran is seeing a punishing new wave of deaths driven by the Delta variant.”

True, Iran has had a far slower vaccination rate and its health service has many limitations but the UK’s pandemic performance is nothing to be proud about in so many respects.

‘Eye-watering’ cost of failed tracing

A joint report from the Select Committees on Health and Social Care and Science and Technology was highly critical of the government’s early response to the pandemic. In the report published this month, the cross-party group of MPs criticised the delays in instituting lockdowns, a premature abandonment of community testing and an overall failure to recognise that preparations for a coronavirus pandemic had to be different from those for influenza.

It was followed this week by another damning report, this time from the Public Accounts Committee, which was hugely critical of the test and trace system that the Johnson government belatedly brought in last year, and which was allocated a budget of £37bn over two years. The report said it failed to break the spread of infections despite costing “eye-watering” sums of money. Moreover, the committee concluded that “the continued over-reliance on consultants is likely to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds”.

Both openDemocracy’s investigations and the work of Byline Times have repeatedly revealed the connections between private companies that receive massive public funding while also contributing generously to Conservative Party funds, and occasionally this has even been picked up by the mainstream media. By and large, though, the party’s support is so strong across the media that these blatant examples of corrosive practices have had little impact on public opinion, at least so far.

The government may hope that it can get away with all of this as we enter the sunny, post-COVID uplands, but that depends hugely on avoiding new variants, especially ones as infectious as Delta but with other nasty features such as greater lethality or vaccine resistance.