Tory hopefuls promise to spend billions on imperial military fantasies

As the Conservative Party leadership campaign evolves, most of the campaigning is on Brexit with little or nothing on other issues. It is perhaps inevitable: the electorate of around 160,000 is drawn primarily from older and wealthier white males, reportedly leavened by over 20,000 recent joiners from the ranks of UKIP and the Brexit Party. Thus the adult care crisis, growing NHS waiting lists, crumbling schools, homelessness, pay-day debt, food banks and the rest appear nowhere in the rhetoric because they are scarcely relevant to this small electorate.

There is one issue that is not strictly Brexit which is permeating its way into the campaigning, though: defence. Boosting Britain’s military power is a key part in the greater scheme of ‘Making Britain Great Again’.

Of the two candidates, it is Jeremy Hunt, the underdog who has been more explicit on this issue. He has called for an early 25% increase in defence spending to around 2.5% of GNP by 2023-24. He had earlier called for a doubling to 4.0% by that date but it is the 25% increase is currently getting the attention.

It is not clear where that extra £15 billion will come from, still less the doubling, but we were assured last week by a spokesperson that all expenditure “will be affordable as we will stick to our fiscal rule to keep debt falling relative to GDP over the cycle”. Perhaps more indicative was this view: “Our policies will attract even more international investment and ensure that we keep Britain safe and walk tall in the world.”

Boris Johnson’s campaign has so far been less explicit on defence policy, concentrating more on tax concessions for the wealthy. His supporters in Parliament, however, have been vocal in wanting a substantial boost to the military budget, none more so than the former defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who was a Johnson campaign manager for the earlier parliamentary polling.

Politicians who want to make Britain great again tend to emphasise the Royal Navy and especially the two new Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, the largest warships ever built for the navy. It is an issue that has been in the background for two decades – I covered it in openDemocracy a dozen years ago – but has come to the fore in the current campaigning for the Conservative leadership.

Before he left office, Williamson sought to flesh out plans for remaking the UK as a global power. One clear indicator of this ambition was a proposal to construct what amounts to two floating military bases that could be located anywhere in the world to support power projection. These ‘littoral strike ships’ would be modelled on the US ‘expeditionary transfer docks’, vessels which the UK Defence Journal describes as “typically a large auxiliary support ship to facilitate the ‘seabasing’ of an amphibious landing force by acting as a floating base or transfer station that can be prepositioned off the target area”. They are very large vessels about the same size as the new carriers. The British versions would be essential components of sea-to-land strike groups and ensure the UK had a global naval capability for the first time since the days of empire, presumably in the hope that it could “walk tall” again.

As Williamson put it four months ago: